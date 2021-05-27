‘Armageddon’ is only event that could stop Olympics, insists Pound

Only “Armageddon” can stop the Tokyo Olympics taking place this summer, a senior official has declared amid mounting Covid-19 fears.

Dick Pound, a long-serving International Olympic Committee member, made the outspoken remark as one of Japan’s largest newspapers called for the Games to be cancelled.

‘Asahi Shimbun’, a respected title with a circulation of more than five million, launched a direct appeal to the country’s leaders despite being an official partner of the Games.

However, Pound, a founding president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said it was too late to stop the Games, which start on July 23.

“Organisers have now changed gears and they’re in the operational part of it,” Pound said. “Barring Armageddon that we can’t see or anticipate, these things are a go.”

Japan would lose £11.3 billion (€13.1bn) if the Olympics were cancelled, according to local economists. Yet Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, says that would pale in comparison to the economic hit from emergency curbs if the Summer Games turned into a super-spreader event.

With local opposition higher than ever after a week in which America warned against travel to Japan, the ‘Asahi’ called for cancellation in an editorial, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system.

“We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer,” said the paper, a left-leaning daily often critical of Suga’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“We are far from a situation in which everybody can be confident they will be ‘safe and secure’,” the paper added, invoking the government mantra about the Games. “Sadly, that is not the reality.”

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]