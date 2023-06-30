Aoife O’Rourke joins Kellie Harrington and Jack Marley in hunt for gold medal at European Games

Kellie Harrington, Jack Marley and Aoife O’Rourke will all fight for gold at the European Games in Poland this weekend after the Irish trio turned in superb displays to win their respective semi-finals in Nowy Targ today.

Harrington outclassed France’s Estelle Mossely in her 60kg semi-final, while Marley fulfilled a long-held dream by qualifying for the Olympics and winning his 92kg bout, with O’Rourke joining them later in the day, edging Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik in the 75kg semi-final to seal her Olympic berth.

Harrington was first up, underlining the permanency of her class despite being below form on the build-up to the tournament. But on Friday afternoon she looked back to her brilliant best, the 33-year-old Dubliner winning 5-0 by unanimous decision.

“I felt good in there, tomorrow will be the fifth fight this week and I’m very much okay with that,” said Harrington. “As long as I keep it going like this, I’ll be happy enough. I just wanted to perform and to do it for myself.”

Jack Marley gives emotional interview after qualifying for Paris Olympics

Mossely was a dangerous threat, an accomplished professional who preceded Harrington as Olympic lightweight champion. “It’s the two best in there,” said Harrington. The current IBO female lightweight champion, Mossely is ranked by The Ring magazine as the world’s number one female lightweight boxer, but the pro and amateur game are two very different beasts, and today she came up against the best there is in the latter realm.

Harrington was quicker, slicker, in their opening-round exchanges, picking the lock of the French star’s guard at various stages, counter-punching her way to the lead, taking the round in the minds of four out of five judges.

The second round saw a clean sweep for Harrington, who kept the Frenchwoman at arm’s length for much of it, the frustration clearly growing in Mossely as she walked forward, trying to swat a fly that just kept moving. From there, Harrington knew only a catastrophic error could prove her downfall, and she played a safe, sensible game in the third, diving forward to tag Mossely at certain points and quickly getting out of dodge. She edged it 3-2 to take a 5-0 victory.

“I felt like I was the one dictating the fight, trying to make the fight happen, to tease and bring her out,” said Harrington, who secured her place at the Paris Games on Wednesday with victory in the quarter-final. “It’s not about golds, silvers, bronzes, it’s about Olympic qualification and performing. Next year is the bigger picture.” Harrington will meet Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina in the final, which takes place at 5:15pm Irish time tomorrow.

Marley will meet Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhidine in the final after overcoming a difficult assignment in his semi-final against Spain’s Enmanuel Reyes Pla 4-1. “I can’t believe it, I’m absolutely speechless,” said Marley. “It’s what I’ve trained for. That’s what you train for the minute you walk into a club – it’s the pinnacle.”

The 20-year-old Dubliner lost the first round 4-1 but reversed that score in the second with a more aggressive approach, leaving his Olympic dreams hanging in the balance. “I knew what I had to do, I’ve been there a million times,” he said. “It gets down to who wants it more in that last round.”

He darted to the centre of the ring after the bell, unleashing a flurry of blows, and was much the better fighter from there, taking the final round 5-0 and booking his place in the European Games final – but more importantly qualifying for next year’s Olympics.

“I won my first All-Ireland when I was 11 years old, I didn’t win one again for six years and to do this four years after, (it’s been) the rocky road,” said the Sallynoggin native. “I’d say the Noggin Inn is hopping! I’m only getting going. I’m just graduating to this senior level and I believe I’m there now.”

O’Rourke’s bout went right to the final bell, paired up the woman she beat to the European title last year. She lost the opening round 4-1 to the Pole, but levelled the scores by taking the second 4-1 before edging the verdict by taking the last round 3-2. She will fight for the gold medal against France’s Davina-Myrha Michel on Sunday.

“I’m over the moon, that was a tough, tough battle,” said O’Rourke, who with her win qualified for her second Olympics. “It was about getting in and doing my best and I’m delighted all my hard work has paid off.”

Antia was beaming with pride after the verdict: “She did very well, she is a warrior.”

Elsewhere, Dean Clancy suffered a comprehensive defeat in his 63.5kg quarter-final, but the 21-year-old Sligo man got a valuable education, pitched in against three-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Sofiane Oumiha of France. Oumiha took all three rounds by unanimous decision, his movement a sight to behold as Clancy tried his best to land shots, but often to no avail.

“It came down to experience, at the end of the day, and overall I’m very happy with the tournament,” said Clancy. “It’s going to stand to me massively. I feel like I’m a good learner and between now and the Olympics I’ll be a completely different boxer. It’s a long time now until the Olympics to really focus in and mature as a boxer. I’ll get him in Paris.”

Clancy said it had been a surreal couple of days since securing his Olympic berth. “To tell you the truth I still don’t know what to do with myself, it’s crazy. How rare it is to qualify for an Olympic Games, I spent my whole life chasing it. I’ve proved myself that I’m an elite operator abroad.”

Michaela Walsh’s tournament came to a disappointing end as she suffered a 4-0 defeat to France’s Amina Zidani in the 57kg quarter-final, though she had major consolation knowing her Olympic qualification was already secured, along with the bronze medal. “It was a very close fight, I pushed myself as far as I could in the last round but unfortunately for me, today was her day,” said Walsh. “It’s nip and tuck at the top level and I could easily have got my hand raised. It’s back to the drawing board. I’m still going to go to the Olympic Games and please god be standing on the podium.”

Elsewhere on Friday, Liam Jegou advanced to the semi-final of the men’s canoe slalom after finishing 11th on his first run, with Jake Cochrane advancing after finishing 10th on the second run. Robert Hendrick missed out after finishing 11th. Michaela Corcoran advanced to the women’s semi-final after finishing 10th in the second run.

In badminton, Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan lost out to a strong Dutch pairing in their mixed doubles quarter-final. In shooting, Aoife Gormally finished 18th in the women’s trap, falling short of qualification for the final.

In kickboxing, Amy Wall won her full contact 60kg quarter-final 3-0 against Francesca Prescimone of the Netherlands, while Conor Johnson McGlinchey did likewise in the 84kg point fighting, with both now guaranteed a bronze medal. Jodie Browne (70kg point fighting) and Nicole Bannon (60kg light contact) also advanced through their quarter-finals to guarantee a medal.

European Games: Irish in action, Saturday (all times Irish)

Triathlon

09:00: Mixed Relay – James Edgar, Erin McConnell, Luke McCarron, Carolyn Hayes

Canoe Slalom

08:35: Men’s K1 semi-final, Samuel Curtis

08:35: Men’s K1 semi-final, Noel Hendrick

10:05: Women’s K1 semi-final, Madison Corcoran

11:40: Men’s K1 Final, Samuel Curtis,*Qualification dependent

11:40: Men’s K1 Final, Noel Hendrick,*Qualification dependent

12:10: Women’s K1 Final, Madison Corcoran,*Qualification dependent

14:05: Men’s K1 Cross Qualification, Alistair McCreery (IRL)

Kickboxing

11:00: Men’s Point Fighting 74kg, semi-final, Nathan Tait (IRE) V Danylo Mancari

11:45: Women’s Full Contact 60kg, semi-final, Amy Wall (IRE) V Kinga Szlachcic (POL)

12:15: Men’s Point Fighting 84kg, semi-final, Conor McGlinchey (IRE) V Riccardo Albanese (ITA)

12:30: Women’s Point Fighting 70kg, Jodie Browne (IRE) V Tina Baloh

15:12: Women’s Light Contact 60kg, semi-final, Nicole Bannon (IRE) V Luna Mendy (ITA)

Boxing

17:15: Women’s 60kg Lightweight Final; Kellie Harrington (IRE) V Natalia Shadrina

18:30: Men’s 92kg Heavyweight Final: Jack Marley (IRE) V Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine (ITA)

Live: Europeangames.tv