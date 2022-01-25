Anti-vax Olympic gold medallist Szilveszter Csollany dies of Covid, aged 51

Szilveszter Csollany of Hungary on his way to gold in the men's rings at the Sydney Superdome at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

A Hungarian Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast has died at the age of 51 from Covid-19.

Szilveszter Csollany won gold on the rings at Sydney 2000, improving a silver medal finish achieved in Atlanta at the previous Olympic Games.

Budapest newspaper Blikk has reported that Csollany fell ill in December and was put on a ventilator in hospital, before passing away on 24 January.

While Csollany had, according to the publication, expressed anti-vaccination views on social media, the six-time World Championship medallist had been vaccinated to allow him to continue to work as a gymnastics coach.

However, he contracted the virus soon after receiving his jab, Blikk suggested, and had thus not built sufficient levels of antibodies.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of Szilveszter Csollany,” the Hungarian Olympic Committee confirmed.

Csollany was twice named Hungarian Sportsman of the Year (2000 and 2002).