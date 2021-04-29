Anti-doping wage bill on the rise

Sport Ireland yesterday published the Anti Doping Review 2020 with Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers and, from left, Chairman of Sport Ireland Kieran Mulvey, Chief Executive John Treacy and Director of Participation and Ethics Dr Una May. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The total salaries paid to staff in Sport Ireland’s anti-doping unit has almost doubled in the last four years, rising from €176,629 in 2016 to €323,528 in 2020.

Despite a substantial reduction in drug testing last year, there was a 24 per cent increase in salaries paid to staff operating its anti-doping programme, among other duties, compared to 2019. Dr Una May, Director of Participation and Ethics for Sport Ireland, said the rise was in line with established pay increases for public sector contracts.

“There was no additional staff members (in 2020) but it includes a number of recognised increments that had been (set) over the years through public service agreements,” she said. “It’s not specific to anti-doping.”

Sport Ireland’s total anti-doping spend of €1.9m last year was just two per cent lower than in 2019 despite competitive action being at a standstill for much of the year and a 20 per cent reduction in drug tests.

“We’ve always considered the anti-doping programme our insurance policy against our investment in high-performance,” said May. “We’d see it as well worth the cost.”