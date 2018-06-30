Sport

Saturday 30 June 2018

Americans Hossler, Armour and Gay lead the pack in Maryland

Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods played themselves into contention in Maryland.

Beau Hossler is in the leading pack at Maryland (Peter Byrne/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour and Brian Gay were at the top of a heavily contested leaderboard after day two of the Quicken Loans National.

Hossler followed up his first-round 65 with a 66, dropping shots on the first and 13th holes, only to recover with back-to-back birdies through holes 14 to 15 and 17 to 18.

Armour fired a blemish-free second-round 65, while American Gay joined his countrymen on nine-under overall after shooting a round of 64 which included five birdies on the front nine.

Italian Francesco Molinari, who is fighting for a place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team after an excellent run of form, is one shot back after a second-round 65.

Tiger Woods also put himself in contention at the halfway stage, moving up the leaderboard into joint 11th on five-under after a round of 65.

Scotland’s Martin Laird will not play into the weekend after rounds of 70 and 72 put him on two over, one shot past the cut, while Seamus Power sits on four-under and tied for 20th.

