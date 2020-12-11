All-Ireland finals, Tallaght showdown and return of the Champions Cup: Your TV guide to big sporting weekend

Limerick and Waterford go head to head in the All-Ireland final on Sunday

After months of discussion and anticipation, Christmas All-Ireland Final’s become a reality this weekend with the Senior camogie and hurling deciders down for decision in Croke Park over the weekend.

Limerick and Waterford meet in the weekend’s showpiece event, the All-Ireland Senior hurling Final, on Sunday afternoon, with the pair meeting for the first time ever in an All-Ireland Final.

Earlier that afternoon, Antrim and Kerry meet in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final while on Saturday night, it’s a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland camogie Final as Galway and Kilkenny do battle once again. The sides haven’t met since last year’s thrilling decider as Galway look to go back-to-back, while Kilkenny, with a new management team in place, will be out for revenge.

Elsewhere, Champions Cup rugby is back this weekend with a new structure in place in order to complete the competition in a shorter space of time. Leinster and Connacht face daunting trips to France, while Ulster and Munster will be eager to kick-off their campaigns in winning fashion at home.

In the Premier League, the Manchester Derby is the highlight of the weekend on Saturday, while the European Tour and Formula 1 seasons conclude in the United Arab Emirates, and horse racing continues in the UK from Cheltenham.

Yes, it’s going to be another hectic weekend and you can plan it all out whatever way suits you best with our weekend guide.

Friday

7am: The climax of the European Tour Race to Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship continues with day two at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. American Patrick Reed holds a commanding lead atop the Race to Dubai standings but so much can change over the course of the weekend. It’s available on Sky Sports Main Event.

9am: There’s F1 action in the UAE this weekend too with coverage of the opening practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1.

1pm: Anthony Joshua makes the latest defence of his World heavyweight belts on Saturday night but you can watch the weigh-in of AJ and Kubrat Pulev ahead of the fight on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.30pm: Horse racing action continues in the UK this weekend. Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin present day one of the December Meeting from Cheltenham, including the re-scheduled Peterborough Chase, plus coverage from Bangor on Virgin Media One and ITV 4.

5pm: European Cup rugby is back this weekend on BT Sport. Northampton Saints and Bordeaux Begles kick-off the weekend’s action from Franklin’s Gardens on BT Sport 2 (kick-off 5.30pm).

6pm: It’s major week in ladies golf with the U.S. Women's Open, the oldest Major in the women's game taking place in this its 75th year. You can catch day two live on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Friday Night Football comes this week from Elland Road as Leeds Utd host West Ham Utd in the Premier League. After a bright start to the campaign, Leeds have fallen down to 14th in the table, while a win for West Ham would push them just outside the Champions League places. It’s live on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 8pm).

7.45pm: Ulster are the first of the Irish provinces in Champions Cup action. Dan McFarland’s side have started the PRO14 in superb fashion and host Toulouse at the Kingpsan Stadium in their first game in Europe on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 8pm).

Saturday

7am: Day three coverage of the DP World Tour Championship from the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai continues on Sky Sports Golf. This is the season-ending event on the European Tour.

11.30am: Wolves host Aston Villa at Molineux in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm).

12pm: It's a Welsh derby to kick off the weekend's Championship football as Cardiff City meet Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sky Sports Football (kick-off 12.30pm).

12pm: The qualifying session from the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is on Sky Sports F1, as the drivers look to get onto pole position ahead of the final race of this season.

12.30pm: Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears captured the delayed Challenge Cup back in October and kick-off their Champions Cup adventure at home to Clermont Auvergne at Ashton Gate on BT Sport 2 (kick-off 1pm).

1.30pm: Horse racing continues from Cheltenham with four races live from the home of National Hunt Racing. The feature race is the 3pm Cross Country Chase. You can watch it on Virgin Media One and ITV 4.

2.30pm: It’s FAI Women’s Cup Final day as Peamount United face Cork City (kick-off 3.15pm). Clare MacNamara presents live coverage of the showpiece match from Tallaght Stadium. Cork City are looking for a first title since 2017, while Peamount will be looking to atone for defeat in the 2018 and ’19 deciders.

2.30pm: In the Premier League, Newcastle Utd welcome struggling West Bromwich Albion to St James’ Park with the Magpies looking to creep into the top 10, while the visitors are simply looking to steer clear of relegation. You can catch it on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 3pm).

3pm: A festival of Champions Cup rugby continues on BT Sport as Bath face the Scarlets on BT Sport 1 and at the same time over on BT Sport 3, Sale Sharks travel to France to take on Toulon. Both games are underway at 3.15pm.

4pm: Day three action from the U.S. Women’s Open is on Sky Sports Golf.

4.15pm: The All-Ireland U-20 hurling championship got the go-ahead last week and action resumes this weekend in the Munster Championship as Limerick and Cork meet for a place in the Munster Final. Throw-in is at 4.30pm on TG4.

5pm: It’s Manchester Derby day as Man Utd welcome rivals Man City to Old Trafford in Saturday Night Football from the Premier League. The sides come into this separated by a single point in the table where a win for either would propel them into the title picture. Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.15pm: Leinster have been flawless thus far in the PRO14 but their first assignment in the Champions Cup is a tricky trip to face Montpellier in France on BT Sport 3. At the same time on BT Sport 2, the Dragons host Wasps. Those games start at 5.30pm

6.10pm: The All-Ireland camogie Final is a repeat of last year’s decider as Galway and Kilkenny do battle again. The Tribeswomen are looking to put back-to-back O’Duffy Cups together for the first time, while the Cats will be looking to atone for defeats in the last three All-Ireland Finals. The game is live on RTE 2 with throw-in at 7pm.

7.30pm: Chelsea are only two points off the top of the Premier League and will look to continue their fine run of form when travelling to Goodison Park to face Everton on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 8pm).

7.45pm: Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are in fine form in France’s Top 14. On Saturday night, the former Munster and Ireland great takes his side to Edinburgh to kick-off their Champions Cup campaign in Murrayfield on BT Sport 2 (kick-off 8pm).

Sunday

3am: Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno square off for the flyweight belt in the headline act of UFC 256 on BT Sport 1.

6am: There’s live horse racing from Sha Tin, Hong Kong, featuring the Hong Kong Sprint, Mile, Cup and Vase, all of which are Group 1 races on Sky Sports Racing.

6.30am: It’s the final day of the DP World Tour Championship. Who will be crowned winner of the Race to Dubai? You can find out on Sky Sports Golf.

11am: In the lunchtime kick-off in the Scottish Premiership, Dundee United take on Rangers at Tannadice Park on Sky Sports Football. Steven Gerrard’s side are 13-points clear of Glasgow rivals Celtic at the top of the table (kick-off 12pm).

11.30am: It’s an action-packed Super Sunday in the Premier League kicking-off in St Mary’s, where Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton welcome struggling Sheffield United in the first of four matches from the Premier League back-to-back on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 12pm).

12.30pm: The Joe McDonagh Cup is up for grabs in Croke Park as Antrim and Kerry meet, with the winner earning their place in the 2021 Leinster Championship. Throw-in is at 1pm on RTE 2.

1.05pm: The Formula 1 season comes to its climax in Abu Dhabi with the final race of the season where Lewis Hamilton will look to defend his crown. See how the race unfolds on Sky Sports F1.

2pm: It's a London derby in the second of the day’s Premier League quadruple-header as Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace welcome Jose Mourinho's high-flying Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 2.15pm).

3pm: Connacht’s Champions Cup sojourn starts on the road in the La Défense Arena in Paris against last seasons runners-up Racing 92 on BT Sport 3. At the same time on BT Sport 2, the side who defeated the Parisians in the decider, Exeter Chiefs, host Glasgow Warriors. Both games are underway at 3.15pm.

3.30pm: It’s the showpiece event of the hurling calendar as Limerick and Waterford meet for the first time ever in the All-Ireland hurling Final. Limerick came out on top when the sides met in the Munster Final but Waterford come into the decider full of confidence and eager to claim a first Liam MacCarthy Cup since 1959. The game is live on RTE 2.

4pm: Sky Sports Golf has coverage of the fourth and final round of the U.S. Women’s Open from Cypress Creek Course in Houston, Texas where Jeongeun Lee is the defending champion.

4.15pm: Fulham are desperate for points in the Premier League but may find them hard to come by this weekend as defending champions Liverpool roll into town on Sky Sports Main Event, though the Reds haven’t travelled well this season picking up just one win on the road (kick-off 4.30pm).

5pm: The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins in the NFL on Sky Sports NFL.

5.15: Munster are the last of the Irish provinces to get their Champions Cup season underway as they welcome Harlequins to Thomond Park. Quins are one of only a handful of teams to have tasted success in European action at Thomond. The game is live on BT Sport 2 with kick-off at 5.30pm.

7pm: Rounding off the night’s action in the Premier League is the meeting of Arsenal and Burnley. The Gunners have only won one of their last seven league games. It’s live on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 7.15pm).

9.00pm: It’s week 14 in the NFL and Sky Sports NFL brings you live coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders vs the Indianapolis Colts from the Allegiant Stadium.

9.30pm: The hurling and camogie All-Ireland Finals will be the main focus on the Sunday Game Highlights show on RTE 2.

