AFLW Round-up: Yvonne Bonner and Niamh Kelly lead Adelaide Crows to top of table

Irish players Yvonne Bonner and Niamh Kelly featured in Adelaide Crows’ win over Richmond, moving them to the top of the AFLW table. They finished comfortable 41-12 winners, with Mayo’s Kelly making 18 disposals and Donegal’s Bonner contributing six.

Geelong Cats moved to second place by defeating Sydney Swans at the North Sydney Oval earlier today, 68-41. Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney (11 disposals) and Mayo’s Rachel Kearns (six disposals) featured in the Cats’ victory.

Donegal’s Tayna Kennedy had a notable influence for the Swans by managing to stifle the Cats’ star Georgie Prespakis after the first quarter while Kerry’s Julie O’Sullivan (four disposals) also contributed. Jennifer Higgins, Roscommon, and Paris McCarthy, Kerry, didn’t play.

After losing narrowly to Carlton on opening day, Gold Coast Suns had a runaway 99-26 victory against West Coast Eagles, with the 53 points they accumulated in the first half exceeding their previous record total over an entire match. The final tally of 99 points was the third highest score in AFLW history with Jamie Stanton scoring six goals.

There were Irish contributions. Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin was prominent with 17 disposals for the winning team, while Down’s Clara Fitzpatrick chipped in with eight. Cara McCrossan, the former Tyrone player, didn’t make the line-up. Tipperary’s Aishling McCarthy had ten disposals for the Eagles, suffering their second defeat, while her 11 tackle count was only matched by one other player.

The Brisbane Lions had 50 points to spare over Port Adelaide at the Alberton Oval, bouncing back from an opening day defeat at home to Richmond, with Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer a key influence making 19 disposals and scoring one of their goals. New recruit Jennifer Dunne from Dublin didn’t feature in their line-up.

There will be more Irish in action tomorrow as the remainder of the second round matches are played out. Aishling Sheridan of Cavan and Mayo’s Sarah Rowe line out with Collingwood against Freemantle, who include Roscommon’s Joanne Cregg, Armagh’s Amy Mulholland, Aine Tighe (Leitrim) and Orlagh Lally (Meath). The match is expected to be closely contested.

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo) and Aine McDonagh (Galway) will feature for Hawthorn as they seek a first win against Western Bulldogs.

North Melbourne Kangaroos are strong favourites to overcome Carlton. The Kangaroos have Erika O’Shea from Cork and Clare’s Ailish Considine in their line-up, with newcomer Niamh Martin from Tipperary not included. Dayna Finn (Mayo) and Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois) are named in the Carlton side, while Mayo’s Grace Kelly is in the St Kilda’s team to face Essendon.

Sinead Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin will feature for Melbourne Demons who are strongly fancied to defeat GWS Giants.