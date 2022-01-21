Additional Munster Hurling Cup final tickets to go on sale following easing of crowd restrictions

Cathal Malone of Clare in action against Barry Nash of Limerick in the 2020.Munster Championship Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Munster GAA is making plans to make more tickets available for Sunday's Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final between Clare and Limerick in Cusack Park, Ennis following Taoiseach Micheal Martin's announcement this evening that Covid restrictions for outdoor activities will lift from 6am tomorrow.

Some 5,000 tickets for the game sold out in just 45 minutes on Wednesday morning, meeting the capacity allowed in quick time.

But this evening's news will prompt officials to try and meet the obvious demand that is there for a game between the All-Ireland champions and one of their keenest rivals.

Munster officials are hoping to have some tickets available for sale by late tonight but the numbers will depend on online capacity and available Garda presence in Cusack Park to meet the demand.

With Limerick the game's dominant team, they are an obvious draw and Munster could reckon with a crowd between 8,000 and 9,000, even at such short notice.

Munster also have the McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium tomorrow at 2pm but so far demand for that has not reached 5,000.

Demand for the O'Byrne Cup final between Dublin and Laois hadn't reached 5,000 either for Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow tomorrow at 3pm but Leinster too are making plans to make more tickets available if they are required.

Further ahead the GAA can start firming plans for bigger capacities as the league commences and the Taoiseach's confirmation now ensures that Dublin's opening match with Armagh in Allianz Division One next week will go ahead in Croke Park as planned on Saturday week at 7pm. With a 5,000 capacity, Dublin could have considered a move to Parnell Park for this fixture.

Separately, the GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee will this week consider ending the practice of water breaks midway through either half of hurling and football games which have been in place since play resumed in the summer of 2020 as a public health measure.