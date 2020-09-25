Aaron Hill, the Corkman cueman they call 'de breeze' with the ability to rocket to the top

They call him “De Breeze” for his ability to remain calm amidst the tumult.

And anyone who witnessed Aaron Hill announce himself on snooker’s world stage, with a stunning final frame deciding victory against world champions, and the sport’s supreme cueist, Ronnie O’Sullivan,could attest to the accuracy of the sobriquet.

Even without crowds at the European Masters, the glare of the TV lights, and millions of global viewers, the precocious 19-year-old demonstrated the two qualities needed to succeed in this most punishing of mental disciplines.

Nerves of steel and the quality required to make the most of your chances. A fluked safety shot in the deciding frame, resulting in a match-clinching break, stunned snooker’s elite.

And so too snooker’s elite star, Ronnie O’Sullivan, of whom much was made given his comments supposedly disparaging the dearth of quality amongst the sport’s younger ranks.

There was a grain of truth in O’Sullivan’s comments, which weren’t directed at the Cork youngster from Cathedral Road, when he made them en route to the world crown last summer. And he had praised Hill at last season’s shoot-out, when the youngster defeated Kyren Wilson.

Nonetheless, Hill, who admitted the comments swirled in his head while taking a 3-1 lead, before then trailing 4-3, will be keen to demonstrate that he can break the sport’s hegemony where so others have failed.

His is a remarkable story, one hewn from the disappointment of being turned down for a trial with the Cork footballers.

His father encouraged him to pick up a cue and the results were instantaneous, announcing himself as a major talent with victory in the Under-14 Irish National Championship in 2016.

He continued to hoover up titles at under-16, under-18, and under-21 level before claiming the European U21 title,and with it an elusive tour card.

He is the third Irishman to win that title, and the fates of the other pair should inure many against assuming that Hill can automatically succeed renowned Republic of Ireland veterans Ken Doherty and Fergal O’Brien as either a world champion or major title winner.

But he does seem to be cut from a different cloth, possessed of a steely determination and an attacking game which, even with an unorthodox style, is paramount in the modern age.

On Friday, he found himself far away from the TV lights, on table seven, battling in a quite different type of game against Matthew Stevens, a steady, redoubtable perennial on tour who had appeared in one of his two world finals before Hill was even born.

The first four shared frames were completed in almost the same amount of time that it had taken for him to defeat O’Sullivan and, with an evening match in prospect, this was quite a different test for the teenager.

That he came through it was arguably an even more important statement than the one issued a day earlier.

He eventually lost on Friday night to China's Yan Bingtao 5-1.

However, it will be the rest of the season which will define him, not one tournament. After all, James Cahill caused a similar sensation when knocking O’Sullivan out of the world championship last year in the first round but he has since sunk without trace.

But Hill, with his swashbuckling style and imperturbable mentality, seems cut from a different cloth. His progress will be fascinating to watch.