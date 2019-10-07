IRISH gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has sealed his place at the 2020 Olympic Games by qualifying for the final of the pommel horse at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

'A dream come true' - Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan books Olympic place after qualifying for world final

The 20-year-old, who represents Ireland, finished second in the qualifiers behind Great Britain’s Max Whitlock to reach Saturday’s final and confirm his place in Tokyo.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards, became the first Irish athlete to reach a World Championship final with his performance, scoring 15.200 in the qualifiers, just 0.066 behind rival Whitlock.

"I’m going to the Olympic Games!!! A dream come true," tweeted McClenaghan.

"I started my Olympic campaign at eight years old, this did not come easy. So much relief right now."

