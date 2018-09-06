5 things we learned from Wales’ hammering of the Republic of Ireland
Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored for the hosts.
Ryan Giggs had a homecoming to remember as Wales began their Nations League campaign in style with a 4-1 demolition of the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things we learned from the encounter.
Giggs might have the magic touch
The former Wales and Manchester United winger could not have scripted a better first competitive match as Wales’ national team boss. He set his stall out by selecting a young and vibrant team, and he was rewarded with goals inside the opening 20 minutes from Tom Lawrence and Gareth Bale. The track-suited manager cut a calm and composed figure all evening as his players performed majestically, adding further goals through Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts.
Ampadu and Brooks confirm Wales allegiance
Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu and Bournemouth forward David Brooks were handed starts by Giggs, meaning both England-born players will ply their international trade with Wales, and they responded in style by producing outstanding performances. Giggs’ counterpart Martin O’Neill, meanwhile, remains in the dark over West Ham’s London-born defender Declan Rice’s international future. Rice has played in three friendlies for Ireland, but has yet to start a competitive game and is considering whether he wants to represent England.
Bale’s goalscoring appetite as ravenous as ever
It was a case of cometh the hour cometh the man as Wales’ record goalscorer once again came up trumps, taking just 17 minutes to leave his mark all over the Nations League with a stunning left-footed shot from 20 yards that curled beyond Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph. It was his 30th Wales goal and highlighted a magnificent first-half team display.
Sobering night for O’Neill
O’Neill found himself without a handful of regulars for various reasons, and Wales exposed an inexperienced Irish side with searing intent during a one-sided opening 45 minutes. At times he looked frustrated and struggling for answers, with Wales delivering their best performance since blitzing Belgium in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
Coleman is a player of immense character
Eighteen months after he broke his leg following a Neil Taylor tackle in a World Cup qualifier against Wales, Coleman lined up against the same opponents, captaining his country at Cardiff City Stadium. Coleman, of course, had long since returned to action following his recovery, and he kept going in the face of some sublime football by Wales.
