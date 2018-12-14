20-year old Dubliner Conor Masterson called into Liverpool first team squad for Sunday's Manchester United clash

Ireland Under 19 international, Conor Masterson has been drafted into Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad for the weekend clash with Manchester United.

With Joel Matip (collarbone) and Trent-Alexander Arnold (foot) joining Joe Gomez (fractured leg) on the injury list this week, the Merseysiders have been left with only two fit centre-halves in Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.

And that injury crisis has opened the door for the Dubliner to rejoin the first team squad. The 20 year old was previously on the Liverpool bench for last season’s Champions League quarter-final win against Manchester City but an injury at the start of this season stalled his progress. He has been an ever-present at the heart of the Liverpool Under 23’s defence since returning from that injury last month.

Klopp is clearly a fan of the ex-Lucan United schoolboy and was fulsome in his praise of Masterson last season. Talking to RTE, the Liverpool boss said: "Conor is a good boy, he plays in our Under-23s and was captain of the Under-18s, and is very confident,

"I’m not sure if that’s typical for Ireland but when I said to him that he will be in the squad, he said: ‘I’m ready, man.'”

Masterson also made the bench for last season’s Merseyside derby clash against Everton and new Ireland Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny will no doubt be watching the young centre half’s progress with interest.

