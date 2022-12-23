2022 sports quiz of the year

Email your answers to isport@independent.ie for chance to win a luxurious two-night stay for two people with dinner and breakfast at the stylish Croke Park hotel.

1. Which country was chosen to host the first stage of the Tour de France in 2022?

2. How many Watford managers were there during Liz Truss’s time as UK prime minister?

3. Ireland enjoyed a great start at the Rugby League World Cup, beating Jamaica 48-2 in their opening game. How many of the 17 players who made it on to the pitch for Ireland were born in the country?

4. Ashley Young scored against Nottingham Forest this season, becoming the second oldest player to score a goal for Aston Villa in the Premier League. Who is the oldest?

5. Gary Neville was criticised by Ian Hislop on what UK panel show for agreeing to commentate at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

6. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal earlier this season, but who did he score it against?

7. Max Verstappen won the Formula One world title again this year. Where was he born?

8. Erling Haaland scored nine goals in the Premier League in August. Who holds the record for most goals in a month, having scored 10 in December 2013?

9. Ireland made history this season by beating the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time. Who were the last visiting team to win a series in the country (in 1994)?

10. How many gold medals did Ireland win at the European Women’s Boxing Championships in October?

11. Soccer player Ronnie Radford, who died this year at the age of 79, scored one of the most famous goals in FA Cup history in 1972 when Hereford United knocked who out of the FA Cup?

12. In September, Mark O’Connor and Zack Tuohy joined Tadhg Kennelly as the only Irishmen to win an AFL Premiership, but with which club did O’Connor and Tuohy win the title?

13. In March, Rachael Blackmore rode which horse as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

14. John ‘Shark’ Hanlon landed the biggest prize in US jump racing by winning the American Grand National, but which one of his horses won the race?

15. Which Irish striker came off the bench to score the all-important goal against Scotland at Hampden Park as Ireland qualified for their first Women’s World Cup?

16. Controversy surrounding Magnus Carlsen arose in September during the Sinquefield Cup. In which sport?

17. Which Premier League club had players playing for 10 different countries at the 2022 World Cup?

18. No team won all of their group games in this year’s World Cup. When was the last time that feat occurred?

19. Which African nation became the first side to defeat Brazil in World Cup history?

20. What is the only competition David Clifford competed in which he failed to win this year in football?

21. Which Kilmacud Crokes player was part of both the Leinster football and hurling finals earlier this month?

22. At age 18 years and 79 days, Garang Kuol was the youngest player to play in the knockout stages of the World Cup since Pelé in 1958. What country does he play for?

23. Who finished runners up to the Netherlands in Group A at this year’s World Cup?

24. This season saw the first penalty shoot-out take place in Croke Park when Galway and Armagh drew in their quarter-final. Who scored the winning penalty for the Tribesmen?

25. With which sport would you associate William O’Connor, also known as the ‘Magpie’ from Cappamore?

26. Who were the joint top scorers in the 2021/’22 Premier League season?

27. Which country will stage the 2023 Ryder Cup tournament?

28. Jimmy Lee is the manager of which GAA club football team?

29. When the full-time whistle went between Armagh and Galway in normal time, a melee broke out which saw a player from each team sent off – which Galway man was given his marching orders?

30. Caoimhe Costello was the only All-Star nomination for which inter-county camogie team?

31. In 2022, the world of cricket mourned the death of Shane Warne. However, cricket was not Warne’s first love. Which sport did he pursue in his younger years before becoming one of the greatest bowlers in history?

32. Italy won a game in the Six Nations this year, beating Wales in Cardiff by a point thanks to a stunning last-minute try. What year was their previous win in the tournament?

33. Rangers reached the Europa League final last season. Who were the last Scottish club to win a European trophy?

34. Which Grand Prix made its debut in Formula One this season?

35. In 2022, LeBron James moved into second on the NBA’s all-time top scorer list. Who is the only player to have scored more points than the 37-year-old, with a career total of 38,387?

36. Liverpool and Chelsea reached the finals of both the League Cup and FA Cup this season. Who were the last clubs to play each other in both domestic cup finals in 1993?

37. Stage One of An Rás Tailteann kicked off with a ceremonial start from where last summer?

38. Sean Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League until he was sacked by Burnley in April. Who has that honour now?

39. Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden earlier this year in one of the biggest women’s boxing fights of all time. In how many weight divisions has Serrano won world titles?

40. During the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, which former England player tweeted: “Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I’ve had a great run!”

41. Which Dublin player committed the foul that resulted in Kerry’s last-minute All-Ireland semi-final winning free scored by Seán O’Shea?

42. The shirt Diego Maradona wore against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup was sold at auction this year. How much did it fetch?

43. Italy, the European champions, failed to qualify for the World Cup this year. Who were the last reigning European champions not to qualify for the World Cup?

44. Rory McIlroy defended his Canadian Open title in June, but who finished runner-up?

45. Which transport company did Bohemians partner with to launch their new jersey last June?

46. Where did Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua take place?

47. Galway footballer star Shane Walsh transferred to Kilmacud Crokes this year from which Galway club?

48. Before his sacking this year, England’s Eddie Jones described which former England head coach as “sad”?

49. Mark English won bronze for Ireland at the European Championships this year in which event?

50. Which team became the first to use all 26 players at the Qatar World Cup?

51. Evan Ferguson earned his first call-up to the Irish senior squad in November, but where does the teenage star play his club football?

52. Rhys McClenaghan made history by becoming Ireland’s first gymnastics world champion. Where is he from?

53. Shamrock Rovers player Roberto Lopes was the subject of interest in early 2022 after representing which country in the Africa Cup of Nations?

54. Which South African won the first individual title of the controversial LIV Golf series held at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead?

55. Which former Ireland rugby international ruled himself out of contention to become the next England head coach before Steve Borthwick was appointed?

56. The Irish women’s football team defeated Finland at home in September to guarantee a World Cup play-off, but which substitute scored in Tallaght Stadium to defeat Finland 1-0?

57. How many All-Stars did the All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny win at this year’s awards?

58. In winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentina bridged a gap of 36 years, the second longest in history. Who holds the record for the longest and how long was the gap between winning the competitions?

59. Michael Murphy retired this year with how many Ulster SFC inter-county titles to his name with Donegal?

60. Which Tipperary legend was let go as manager earlier this year after only one year in charge?

61. Which Irish boxing siblings both won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

62. The Limerick hurlers joined an elite group of hurling teams to have won three All-Irelands in a row. How many other hurling teams have previously achieved the honour?

63. In May, the Down football captain departed the squad after a fall-out with the management team, who is he?

64. Which horse suffered its first defeat at the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle earlier this month?

65. David Clifford scored eight points in this year’s All-Ireland football final, how many of them were from marks?

66. Josh van der Flier was awarded the World Rugby Player of the Year for 2022. How many tries did he score for Ireland in his 10 international appearances this year?

67. Who scored the first-ever try in Páirc Uí Chaoimh during Munster’s match against a South Africa XV in November?

68. Conor Murray won his 100th cap for Ireland this year against South Africa. How many Irish players have reached that milestone?

69. Former GAA president Seán McCague, who passed away earlier this year, was influential in removing the ban that prohibited British military officers from being part of the organisation. What was the ban called?

70. Lionel Messi equalled Argentina’s World Cup goal-scoring record when netting his 10th goal of the tournament against the Netherlands. Who did he share the record with before going on to break it?

71. How many medals did Ireland secure at both the 2022 World Rowing and Para Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic?

72. Matt McKerrow stood down as chief executive of what Irish sporting organisation this month?

73. Out of the eight teams to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, which team had failed to keep a clean sheet up to that point?

74. At which ground did the first

‘handshake-gate’ (pictured above) between Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin take place?

75. In September, Manchester United’s Europa League game went ahead on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Who did they play against?

76. Who surpassed Joe Canning to become the all-time top scorer in hurling championship history this season?

77. How many wins did Pádraig Harrington have in his first year on the Senior PGA Tour?

78. Who won man of the match in Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin?

79. Who did Eric Donovan defeat in Belfast to become European Union super-featherweight champion?

80. Paul Morris and which other Wexford hurling stalwart recently announced their inter-county retirement just days apart from each other?

81. The first Irish footballer to play in the Bundesliga passed away in June at the age of 72, who was he?

82. The Ireland men’s rugby team played nine countries this year, beating eight. Which team did they not prevail against in 2022?

83. Which Tyrone teenager broke the Irish U-20 1,500m indoor record earlier this year?

84. Who scored a hat-trick for Wicklow as they overcame Laois in the Leinster football championship?

85. Which Roscommon rocket became the first Irish winner of Rás Tailteann since 2008?

86. Malone’s Matthew McClean became the first Irish man to win golf’s US Mid-Amateur Championship at Erin Hills, but which fellow countryman did he defeat?

87. Messi and which other Argentina player are the only two to win an Olympic gold medal and a World Cup medal?

88. Who became the first coach to be shown a red card at a World Cup match during the 2022 campaign?

89. Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen won the Grand National on which 50/1 shot at Aintree?

90. Causing severe controversy this year in the world of golf, what was the nickname of Australian Greg Norman when he was a player?

91. For which sport would you use a shakehand grip and a penhold grip?

92. Who did Ireland’s cricketers lose their opening game against in this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

93. Ten people representing Northern Ireland won gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games – five for boxing and four for lawn bowls, what was the other sport?

94. Seamus O’Connor became a well-known Irish name in which sport in February?

95. The term ‘catching a crab’ would’ve been heard often during the World Championships of which sport?

96. Taoufik Allam won the Dublin Marathon in 2:11:30 in what was only his second marathon. What country is he from?

97. England suffered a dramatic 27-26 golden-point loss to which country in the men’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium?

98. Who scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the men’s Champions League final in Paris?

99. Kevin McStay has been appointed manager of his native Mayo. In what year did he play in his only All-Ireland senior final for the county and who did they lose to?

100. What do you get if you add the number of All-Ireland SFC titles won by Kerry, the number of goals scored at the 2022 World Cup by Cristiano Ronaldo, and the number of world snooker championships won by Ronnie O’Sullivan?

