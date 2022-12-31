| 8°C Dublin

10 sporting spectacles and what might happen in 2023

Eamonn Sweeney

The ifs, buts and maybes to be decided next year

Will Katie Taylor finally realise her dream of fighting in Croke Park? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Leona Maguire. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Predictions for the 2023 sporting calendar. Expand

Will Katie Taylor finally realise her dream of fighting in Croke Park? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Leona Maguire. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sport can be a thing of extremes. It’s often not so much a question of the glass being half full or half empty than of it either overflowing or being dashed from your lips and smashed on the ground.

This time last year I raised the possibility of the bad taste being taken off the World Cup by a glorious triumphant finale for Lionel Messi and Argentina. That couldn’t have turned out much better.

