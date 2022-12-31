Sport can be a thing of extremes. It’s often not so much a question of the glass being half full or half empty than of it either overflowing or being dashed from your lips and smashed on the ground.

This time last year I raised the possibility of the bad taste being taken off the World Cup by a glorious triumphant finale for Lionel Messi and Argentina. That couldn’t have turned out much better.

I also suggested that skating prodigy Kamila Valieva’s final routine at the Winter Olympics would capture the world’s attention. It did, but in the worst possible way.

A full year lies ahead of us today. Right now the only limit, for optimist and pessimist alike, is your imagination. It could be the best of times, it could be the worst of times.

​

1 Rugby World Cup

Best Case Scenario: Ireland deliver on the promise of 2022’s annus mirabilis, overcome the toughest possible draw, beat South Africa in the group stages, the All Blacks in the quarter-finals, Australia in the semis and France in the final where a last-gasp Johnny Sexton drop goal makes October 28, 2023 the greatest day in our sporting history.

Worst Case Scenario: That draw proves just too tough, defeat by South Africa propels Ireland into a quarter-final against France where our relative lack of strength in depth results in another last eight exit and more talk of a World Cup jinx.

Likely Scenario: Could go either way but being on an early collision course with either the All Blacks or France, even as group winners, might be too much to overcome.

​

2 Women’s Soccer World Cup

Best Case Scenario: Ireland continue their knack of consistently improving to meet the latest challenge and get the necessary results against Australia, who Vera Pauw’s team beat in 2021, and Canada to make the knock-out stages. After that they’re in bonus territory.

Worst Case Scenario: Ireland are swept aside by an Australia side on an emotional high as a host nation playing their first game before being edged out by Canada and, confidence drained, surprised by Nigeria in their last game.

Likely Scenario: Early elimination from a tough group, though Canada are not an insurmountable hurdle. They may be Olympic champions, but scored just six goals from six games in winning the tournament.

​

3 Katie Taylor

Best Case Scenario: The world champion gets the Croke Park homecoming she deserves in the summer, beating Amanda Serrano after a contest which replaces last year’s meeting between the two as the greatest women’s fight of all time.

Worst Case Scenario: A rematch with Serrano falls through and Taylor meets an inferior opponent before proceeding to a much hyped Las Vegas date with MMA star Cris Cyborg possessing all the sporting integrity of the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather farrago.

Likely Scenario: Serrano won’t be able to resist the temptation for revenge and Croke Park will witness one of the great Irish sporting nights. Taylor is a best case scenario kind of person.

​

4 All-Ireland Football Championship

Best Case Scenario: Jack McCaffrey’s return revitalises Dublin, David Clifford scales further heights with Kerry, Galway kick on from last year’s run to the final, Armagh ditch the cheap shots and Derry ease up on the negativity so both fulfil their potential. Kevin McStay revives the Mayo dream and Tyrone return to 2021 form, giving us the most competitive campaign in years.

Worst Case Scenario: All other contenders flatter to deceive and we’re left with a two-horse race between Kerry and Dublin with the latter, like the Kingdom in 1984, bouncing back to begin another spell of domination.

Likely Scenario: It’s hard to look past the big two but Galway consistently proved the pundits wrong last year and could surprise us all again.

​

5 All-Ireland Hurling Championship

Best Case Scenario: Galway continue to progress under Henry Shefflin, Derek Lyng rejuvenates Kilkenny, Davy Fitzgerald works the same kind of miracle with Waterford that he did with Wexford, the astute Pat Ryan gets the best out of Cork’s fine crop of young players and the competition gets even tougher for Limerick.

Worst Case Scenario: With Cian Lynch restored to full health, the champions dominate like they did in 2020 and ’21 and start thinking about a history-making but monotonous five in a row.

Likely Scenario: Galway, Kilkenny and Clare made Limerick look somewhat less invincible than last term. It’ll be a hard won fourth in a row.

​

6 Premier League

Best Case Scenario: Arsenal’s outstanding young team shrug off the loss of Gabriel Jesus, continue to play sparkling football and become the most surprising champions since Leicester City.

Worst Case Scenario: The Gunners run out of gas and Manchester City romp to another runaway victory which makes the Premier League look not much more competitive than the Bundesliga. Though Newcastle making the Champions League accompanied by paeans to their Saudi paymasters would also be hard to stomach.

Likely Scenario: Mikel Arteta’s charges have defied the critics all season and might keep their noses in front for longer than expected. But City should run them down in the end. Their local rivals United may break Newcastle hearts late on like they did in the Ferguson days. I would love it if they beat them.

​

7 Golf

Best Case Scenario: Europe win a thrilling Ryder Cup in Italy with Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power starring. McIlroy ends his Major famine with a first win in the Masters. After three top ten finishes in the last two years, Leona Maguire wins her first Major and continues the rise which has taken her to the verge of the world top ten.

Worst Case Scenario: USA score the kind of easy win you’d expect from a team with nine players in the world top 15. McIlroy continues to go close but one bad round keeps costing him. American, Asian and Antipodean players shut out Europeans in the LPGA Majors like they did in 2022.

Likely Scenario: The fire put in McIlroy’s belly by the presence of LIV tour players at Augusta can carry him home. The US should win the Ryder Cup but it will be close and Power can make the team. Maguire’s progress has been so inexorable her biggest breakthrough may be at hand.

​

8 Republic of Ireland Soccer

Best Case Scenario: Ireland give a good enough account of themselves against France and Holland to engender hope for European Championship qualification through the play-off route.

Worst Case Scenario: Losses to Greece and trouncings by France and Holland make Stephen Kenny’s position untenable. Results elsewhere mean there is no play-off route.

Likely Scenario: They mightn’t be the most high profile fixtures but the games against Greece may decide the manager’s fate. An improving Ireland can finish a strong third in the group before all is decided in the play-offs.

​

9 All-Ireland Ladies’ Football Championship

Best Case Scenario: The new democratic spirit which last year gave us a final without Dublin or Cork for the first time since 2002 will continue with Donegal and Armagh, who’ve both been knocking on the door, making it to the decider.

Worst Case Scenario: Champions Meath are upset by the resignation of manager Eamonn Murray and the departure of players to Australia, other new contenders fade away and the old firm re-establish control.

Likely Scenario: A repeat of 2021’s epic Meath-Dublin final looks most probable but Donegal, who ran the former so close in last year’s league decider and All-Ireland semi and knocked the latter out of both competitions, are powerful dark horses.

​

10 Six Nations Championship

Best Case Scenario: Ireland land a crucial psychological blow on World Cup favourites France next month and complete a Grand Slam by trouncing England in the Aviva on March 18.

Worst Case Scenario: It’s 2019 all over again as Six Nations defeats lower morale and reveal flaws to be exploited by opposition in the World Cup. Solace is sought in claims that the team’s best stuff is being held back for the big show.

Likely Scenario: Last year suggested Andy Farrell’s Ireland are even stronger than Joe Schmidt’s side was at its peak. They can get 2023 off to the perfect start with a first Six Nations title in five years. After that, who knows?

Happy New Year.