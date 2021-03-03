Make the most of your cúpla focal with Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia

Throughout Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, the Irish Independent will be including a phrase guide to help you make the most of your cúpla focal.

Grá don Ghaeilge





Bláthnaid Treacy

Ambasadóir Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia

Láithreoir: Presenter

Dátheangach: Bilingual

Ag dul ó neart go neart: Going from strength to strength

Beo ar an aer: Live on air

Podchraoladh: Podcast

Ag craoladh: Broadcasting

Tábhacht na Gaeilge ar na meáin: The importance of Irish in the media

Stiúideo fuaimdhíonach: Soundproof studio

Na cairteacha: The charts

Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste: Broken Irish is better than clever English

Online Editors