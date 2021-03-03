| 5.1°C Dublin

Make the most of your cúpla focal with Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia

Blathnaid Treacy, Seachtain na Gaeilge le energia. Picture Conor McCabe Photography. Expand

Blathnaid Treacy, Seachtain na Gaeilge le energia. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Throughout Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, the Irish Independent will be including a phrase guide to help you make the most of your cúpla focal.

Grá don Ghaeilge


Bláthnaid Treacy

Ambasadóir Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia

Láithreoir: Presenter

Dátheangach: Bilingual

Ag dul ó neart go neart: Going from strength to strength

Beo ar an aer: Live on air

Podchraoladh: Podcast

Ag craoladh: Broadcasting

Tábhacht na Gaeilge ar na meáin: The importance of Irish in the media

Stiúideo fuaimdhíonach: Soundproof studio

Na cairteacha: The charts

Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste: Broken Irish is better than clever English

