Make the most of your cúpla focal with Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia

Throughout Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, the Irish Independent will be including a phrase guide to help you make the most of your cúpla focal.
Grá don Ghaeilge
Bláthnaid Treacy
Ambasadóir Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia
Láithreoir: Presenter
Dátheangach: Bilingual
Ag dul ó neart go neart: Going from strength to strength
Beo ar an aer: Live on air
Podchraoladh: Podcast
Ag craoladh: Broadcasting
Tábhacht na Gaeilge ar na meáin: The importance of Irish in the media
Stiúideo fuaimdhíonach: Soundproof studio
Na cairteacha: The charts
Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste: Broken Irish is better than clever English
Online Editors