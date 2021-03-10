‘Gaeilge adds to our identity as Irish people... Beatha teanga í a labhairt’

Imelda May - Amhránaí

Is amhránaí mór le rá í Imelda May, chomh maith le cumadóir amhrán agus ceoltóir. Originally from Dublin but now living in London, May has had an interest in music from a young age. Chuir sí tús lena gairm cheoil nuair nach raibh sí ach sé bliana déag d’aois!

Tá guth uathúil álainn aici agus oireann a cuid ceoil do roinnt seánraí, ar nós rac-cheoil agus snagcheoil. She has achieved a lot of success and her music is known in every corner of the world.

Faoi láthair, tá sé albam aici. Eiseofar an ceann is déanaí acu, 11 Past the Hour, i mí Aibreáin. Imelda joined together recently with the Irish Women in Harmony, a collection of female Irish artists, to realise a beautiful rendition of Dreams. Some of May’s most well-known songs include Johnny Got a Boom Boom, Call Me and the new track all over the airwaves, Just One Kiss.

Tá a spéis sa Ghaeilge tar éis méadú le déanaí, agus tá suim mhór aici I seanamhráin Ghaeilge a a cailleadh thar imeacht na mblianta.

Imelda says: “Gaeilge adds to our identity as Irish people. For someone like me returning to the language, after a rocky start, it’s important that we embrace the language and aren’t afraid of making mistakes. Beatha teanga í a labhairt.’’

FOCLÓIR - DICTIONARY

Mór le rá: Acclaimed

Fonn foghlama: Desire to learn

Cumadh amhrán: Songwriting

Cumhacht an cheoil: The power of music

Filíocht: Poetry

Tionscal an cheoil: Music industry

Clú agus cáil: Fame

Faoi dhraíocht ag an gceol: Entranced by music

Díograis: Dedication

Cumhacht na mBan: Power of women

Online Editors