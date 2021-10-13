Subscriber Exclusive: Win a Staycation in Kerry

We’ve teamed up Ireland’s Blue Book to offer one of our readers a chance to win two nights bed and breakfast with dinner on one night for two people sharing at Carrig House, Co. Kerry.

Hidden away on the shores of Caragh Lake on the Ring of Kerry, enchanting ‘Carrig’ is the perfect place to ‘escape from it all’, relax and enjoy some of the most beautiful and unspoilt scenery in Ireland. Enjoy golf, fishing, horse riding or hiking. Tour the ring of Kerry, Dingle Peninsula, Kilarney National Park or World Heritage Site Skellig Michael.

Snuggle up in a comfy king size bed awake to the sound of the lake lapping on the shore. Stroll through the wonderful gardens or sneak away to a secluded corner in one of the spacious drawing rooms. Click here for your chance to win.