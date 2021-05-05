Promotional Offers: Terms & Conditions

From time to time, we provide subscription offers. We pay a great deal of attention to the correct description of the products, the price and the other modalities. If an unintentional, or even a serious error, is found in the description of our products, the price and/or the other modalities, you have the choice between waiving the order or accepting the offer at the correct conditions. Mediahuis IE reserves the right to change the prices, the media and the publication frequency of the media at any time. Mediahuis IE cannot be held liable if one of the products or services from its range is amended or discontinued.

Please note that all promotional offers (including limited time offers) have offer specific terms and conditions as set out below. Please also be aware that such promotional offers are also subject to Mediahuis’s general Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.

Any questions or concerns you may have about a promotional offer or if you wish to cancel, please contact our Customer Care Team on +353 (1) 705 5333 or email at customerhelp@independent.ie

PREMIUM MONTHLY OFFERS

Offer: €4 per month for first 12 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: €4.99 per month for first 12 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first 12 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: €4.99 per month

Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

If you buy a Premium bundle, you will be charged €4.99 per month.

This offer is exclusively for AXA plus customers.

Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Black Friday Offer)

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €4 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month for 12 months. After 27 months, it will roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Easter Offer)

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €4 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

PREMIUM+ MONTHLY OFFERS

Offer: €6 per month for first 12 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €9 per month, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: €6.99 per month for first 12 months

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first 12 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends. The customer can cancel at any time.

Offer: €6.99 per month

Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

If you buy a Premium+ bundle, you will be charged €6.99 per month.

This offer is exclusively for AXA plus customers.

Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Black Friday Offer)

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €9 per month for 12 months. After 27 months, it will roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Easter Offer)

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

PREMIUM ANNUAL OFFERS

Offer: €69.99 a year for first year

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first year, the subscription will automatically roll-over to €98.99 a year. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: €26 for 12 months

Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €52 per year, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €98.99 a year.

The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

PREMIUM+ ANNUAL OFFERS

Offer: x4 All Access Tickets to Emerald Park with Premium+ (€138.99/year)

The offer is available to new subscribers only. It is not available for existing subscribers.

The offer is only valid while active on Independent.ie.

The subscription will automatically renew to €138.99/year in year 2.

Each Premium+ annual subscription priced at €138.99/year includes 4 all access day tickets to Emerald Park - while stocks last.

Emerald Park ticket redemption codes will be emailed 24 hours after purchase, during business hours only (Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm).

If you redeem your Emerald Park tickets within 14-day of purchase of your subscription, the 14-day cooling off period will no longer be applicable.

Emerald Park tickets will expire on 3rd November 2024. Tickets can be redeemed this year subject to availability.

Emerald Park's T&Cs apply.

By availing of this offer, you agree to the above terms and conditions.

Offer: €79.99 a year for first year

Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After the first year, the subscription will automatically roll-over to €138.99 a year. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Offer: €52 for 12 months

Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie

After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €98 per year, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €138.99 a year.

The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.