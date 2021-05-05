Promotional Offers: Terms & Conditions
From time to time, we provide subscription offers. We pay a great deal of attention to the correct description of the products, the price and the other modalities. If an unintentional, or even a serious error, is found in the description of our products, the price and/or the other modalities, you have the choice between waiving the order or accepting the offer at the correct conditions. Mediahuis IE reserves the right to change the prices, the media and the publication frequency of the media at any time. Mediahuis IE cannot be held liable if one of the products or services from its range is amended or discontinued.
Please note that all promotional offers (including limited time offers) have offer specific terms and conditions as set out below. Please also be aware that such promotional offers are also subject to Mediahuis’s general Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Any questions or concerns you may have about a promotional offer or if you wish to cancel, please contact our Customer Care Team on +353 (1) 705 5333 or email at customerhelp@independent.ie
PREMIUM MONTHLY OFFERS
Offer: €4 per month for first 12 months
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
Offer: €4.99 per month for first 12 months
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first 12 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
Offer: €4.99 per month
Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
If you buy a Premium bundle, you will be charged €4.99 per month.
This offer is exclusively for AXA plus customers.
Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Black Friday Offer)
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €4 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month for 12 months. After 27 months, it will roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Easter Offer)
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €4 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will roll-over to €9.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
PREMIUM+ MONTHLY OFFERS
Offer: €6 per month for first 12 months
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €9 per month, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
Offer: €6.99 per month for first 12 months
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first 12 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends. The customer can cancel at any time.
Offer: €6.99 per month
Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
If you buy a Premium+ bundle, you will be charged €6.99 per month.
This offer is exclusively for AXA plus customers.
Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Black Friday Offer)
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €9 per month for 12 months. After 27 months, it will roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
Offer: €1 per month for first 3 months (Easter Offer)
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first 3 months, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €6 per month for 12 months. After this period, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €13.99 per month. The customer can cancel at any time. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
PREMIUM ANNUAL OFFERS
Offer: €69.99 a year for first year
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first year, the subscription will automatically roll-over to €98.99 a year. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
Offer: €26 for 12 months
Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €52 per year, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €98.99 a year.
The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
PREMIUM+ ANNUAL OFFERS
Offer: x4 All Access Tickets to Emerald Park with Premium+ (€138.99/year)
By availing of this offer, you agree to the above terms and conditions.
Offer: €79.99 a year for first year
Offer is only available to new subscribers. Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After the first year, the subscription will automatically roll-over to €138.99 a year. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.
Offer: €52 for 12 months
Offer only valid while active on Independent.ie
After 1 year, your bundle will automatically roll-over to €98 per year, and at the end of 2 years it will roll-over to €138.99 a year.
The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.