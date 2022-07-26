Premium subscribers: claim your ePaper free trial now

As one of our most engaged Premium subscribers, we’re delighted to offer you an exclusive free trial of our Premium+ product: the ePaper.

What’s the ePaper?

The ePaper is the interactive digital edition of the newspaper, available on your device every morning. Enjoy the classic page-turning print experience as laid out by our editors at home or download and read offline while you’re on the go.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with access to seventeen national and local titles, including the Irish Independent and the Sunday Independent.

The trial will end on August 31st though, so you’ll have to be quick to make the most of it!

How do I access the ePaper?

It’s easy! Just download the Independent Newsstand app and enter your login details to get started today.

You can download the Independent Newsstand app on the App Store here and on Google Play here.

Your login username is the email address given on your subscription and your pin is 1111.

What’s the catch?

No catch at all! ePaper access is yours to enjoy absolutely free until August 31st.

My ePaper access isn’t working!

If you have any issues accessing your ePaper trial, you can contact Customer Care via email at customerhelp@independent.ie or call us on +353 (0)1 7055 333

How do I keep my access after the trial is over?

Simply contact Customer Care via email at customerhelp@independent.ie or call us on +353 (0)1 7055 333 and we’ll talk you through your upgrade options.