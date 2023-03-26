How do I cancel my Independent.ie subscription?

For cancellation options or to cancel your subscription online, where applicable, please visit My Account .

Note: You may notify us of your intent to cancel at any time, but all cancellations will be processed at the end of your current subscription term.

Subscribers who have selected a monthly contract, paid monthly may cancel at any time. You will not receive a refund for the current billing cycle. You will continue to have the same access and benefits of your product for the remainder of the current billing period.

Subscribers who select a 12-month annual contract, but paid monthly, cannot cancel for the duration of the contract period.

Subscribers who select a 12-month contract, but paid annually, may cancel at any time. However, you will not receive a refund for the current billing cycle. You will continue to have the same access and benefits of your product for the remainder of the current billing period.

Please note: If you purchased your subscription on our App through iTunes or Google Play, please refer to their terms and conditions

How do I cancel my Trial subscription?

If you have a Trial subscription you will receive an email from us before your trial ends. This email also contains a link whereby clicking, you can cancel your subscription. Alternatively cancel by contacting our Customer Care team.

Is there a 14-day cooling off period?

You are entitled to cancel your subscription within 14 days of purchase, without exception. To avail of this right contact Customer Care on +353 (1) 705 5333 or by emailing customerhelp@independent.ie