How do I cancel my Independent.ie subscription?
For cancellation options or to cancel your subscription online, where applicable, please visit My Account.
Note: You may notify us of your intent to cancel at any time, but all cancellations will be processed at the end of your current subscription term.
Please note: If you purchased your subscription on our App through iTunes or Google Play, please refer to their terms and conditions
How do I cancel my Trial subscription?
If you have a Trial subscription you will receive an email from us before your trial ends. This email also contains a link whereby clicking, you can cancel your subscription. Alternatively cancel by contacting our Customer Care team.
Is there a 14-day cooling off period?
You are entitled to cancel your subscription within 14 days of purchase, without exception. To avail of this right contact Customer Care on +353 (1) 705 5333 or by emailing customerhelp@independent.ie