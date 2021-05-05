| 8.4°C Dublin

€1 Promotional Offers: Terms & Conditions

Digital Subscription €1 for the First month

Get a Premium or Premium+ subscription for €1 for the first month. To find out more,visit www.independent.ie/subscribe

Terms and Conditions apply:

  • After a month, offer will automatically roll over to either (i) €9.99 premium bundle or (ii) €13.99 premium+ bundle (Cancel anytime) subscription.

  • You will be sent a reminder mail to cancel your subscription 1 day before the offer is automatically renewed.

  • Offer available to new customers only

  • To find out more, visit www.independent.ie/subscribe

  • Limited Time Offer (Offer ends 05.06.2021)

Home Delivery Intro Price Offer: €1 per week for 4 weeks Terms & Conditions

Get the Irish Independent on Saturday and Sunday Independent delivered to your door, Independent Premium+ digital access, all for €1 per week for the first 4 weeks. To find out more, visit www.independent.ie/subscribe.

Offer Specific Terms and Conditions apply:

  • Subject to availability and home being within our delivery network.
  • Offer available to new customers only.
  • Our home delivery network currently covers: Dublin city & county, Bray, Celbridge, Maynooth, Leixlip, Greystones, Delgany and Kilcoole.
  • Offer will roll-over to a cancel anytime monthly subscription, billed as €24 a month
  • Offer is non-transferable.
  • Limited Time Offer (Offer ends 19.06.2021)
  • Limited Time Offers are also subject to INM’s General Terms & Conditions.
Privacy