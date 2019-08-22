Get 2 for 1 entry to The Wedding & Honeymoon Show for every reader!

Get 2 for 1 entry to The Wedding & Honeymoon Show for every reader!

Say ‘I DO’ to The Wedding & Honeymoon Show

In this weekend's Irish Independent and Sunday Independent get your 2 for 1 admission to next week’s Wedding & Honeymoon Show, taking place on the 7 - 8 September in the RDS, Dublin.

THE ultimate destination for brides and grooms in the midst of planning their dream day and seeking inspiration and special offers on Honeymoon destinations.

Over the two days, brides and grooms-to-be will find everything for their dream wedding and destination honeymoon from a selection of knowledgeable wedding experts, all under one roof.



Whether you are looking to have your wedding in a rustic barn, or 5-star hotel, jet off to the Caribbean on honeymoon, or mini-moon at home, the range of suppliers will have everything from popular destinations to unique locations so you can find exactly what you are looking for.

Features at the two-day show include:

Catwalk shows, showcasing the latest in bridal and menswear fashion

Cupcakes and treats galore with Afternoon Tea

Get pampered at the deluxe Nail Bar

Book a free seat at the ‘I Do’ School, hosted by Sara Kennedy, Irish Wedding Blog, a must see for all soon-to-be brides, bridesmaids and mother of the bride

No matter what your budget is, where your ideas are taking you or who you are walking up the aisle with, The Wedding and Honeymoon Show welcomes everyone on the wedding planning journey.

Simply cut out the voucher in the Irish Independent on September 7th or Sunday Independent on Sunday, September 8 and present at the ticket booth at The Wedding & Honeymoon Show on September 7 and 8 to get 2 for 1 admission.

Terms and conditions: Voucher entitles two people to entry at €15.00. Valid only for the 7 and 8 September 2019. No cash alternative. This voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. Original vouchers only, no photocopies acceptable.

Online Editors