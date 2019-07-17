€5 off when you spend €20 at LloydsPharmacy!
We have teamed up with Lloyds Pharmacy to give readers €5 off when they spend €20 at Lloyds Pharmacy.
Pick up the Irish Independent or Sunday Independent between July 20th and 26th for your voucher to use in store on your next visit.
Terms & Conditions:
This offer is valid from July 20th to August 31st 2019.
Offer is valid in-store only.
Copied, damaged or defaced vouchers will not be accepted - only original vouchers are valid.
This voucher has no cash value, is non-exchangeable and non-refundable.
This voucher remains the property of LloydsPharmacy and is not for resale or publication.
Discount can only be applied when a minimum of €20 is purchased.
One voucher per single transaction.
Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.
Excludes prescriptions and certain medicines.
Valid in any LloydsPharmacy store nationwide
Online Editors