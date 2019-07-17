Rewards

Wednesday 17 July 2019

€5 off when you spend €20 at LloydsPharmacy!

We have teamed up with Lloyds Pharmacy to give readers €5 off when they spend €20 at Lloyds Pharmacy.

Pick up the Irish Independent or Sunday Independent between July 20th and 26th for your voucher to use in store on your next visit.

 

Terms & Conditions:

This offer is valid from July 20th to August 31st 2019.

Offer is valid in-store only.

Copied, damaged or defaced vouchers will not be accepted - only original vouchers are valid.

This voucher has no cash value, is non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

This voucher remains the property of LloydsPharmacy and is not for resale or publication.

Discount can only be applied when a minimum of €20 is purchased.

One voucher per single transaction.

Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.

Excludes prescriptions and certain medicines.

Valid in any LloydsPharmacy store nationwide

