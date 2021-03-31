The Wicklow People newspaper is no longer available to read on Pressreader. The Wicklow People is now available as an ePaper, an exact digital version of the physical paper to read and enjoy on a device of choice.

The new Wicklow People ePaper and the new Local Irish News app mean subscribers can read the Wicklow People anytime, anywhere, on any device for both IOS and Android.

Because it’s an exact replica of the print edition, subscribers enjoy the usual comprehensive Wicklow People package of local news, sport, lifestyle and entertainment, all delivered straight to their device early Wednesday morning. Subscribers have access to all three Wicklow People editions, so won’t miss out on anything in the print titles.

The ePaper represents excellent value for money. Monthly subscription is €5.99 or less than €1.50 a week. Those who take the €59.99 annual option save even more as that works out as €1.15 per edition.

The new Wicklow People ePaper will appeal not only at home but also away, helping connect those in other parts of the country, or indeed the world, with the local communities in their hearts.

It has all of the newspaper’s stories and photographs in stunning high definition; it can be used in landscape or portrait mode; it’s very easy to navigate and has a host of additional features.

Subscribers can zoom in and out; tap on a story to read it full screen; change the font size; share a story with a friend or bookmark it to read it later. They can use the search tool to find the stories they want and also go back to any previous editions of the paper that have been archived in the app

The digital edition just looks just like the daily newspaper, on your PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet. You can read the editions in their original layout or select an article view. You can also complete our interactive crosswords.

We have compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions. Please see if your question has already been answered, and if not, please don’t hesitate to contact our Customer Care Team.

Where can I read the Wicklow People Newspaper online?

You can read your Local Irish News Title on the Local Irish News website or App. Links are below.

Website

iOS Apple App

Android App

The Local Irish News titles are updated weekly and are available from 06:00 GMT once published.

Where do I subscribe to the Wicklow People ePaper?

Please go to https://www.independent.ie/regionals/wicklowpeople/subscribe/ and follow the instructions to subscribe.

What do I get with a Wicklow People ePaper Subscription?

As a digital subscriber, you will get access to your chosen weekly Local Irish News Title.

This is a digital version of the physical newspaper and includes a new interactive crossword feature.

Where can I find the latest digital edition of the Wicklow People?

Wicklow people subscribers can access our ePapers online by following links

Website

iOS Apple App

Android App

I have an existing ePaper subscription with the Wicklow People through PressReader, but I cannot access Wicklow People. What should I do?

Contact Customer Care and ask for your PressReader subscription to be cancelled. And subscribe to the Wicklow People ePaper.

My question hasn’t been answered, how can I get in touch?

For more answers to your question, please check out the Wicklow People ePaper frequently asked questions. If at that point your questions still have not been answered, please get in touch with our customer care team.

Telephone +353 (1) 705 5747

Email customerhelp@localirishnews.ie

Our Customer Care team is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday & 8am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. We are closed on December 25th, 26th, January 1st & Easter Sunday.

Wicklow People