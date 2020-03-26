Fr Tommy Barrett was a jolly and hospitable man

​Fr Thomas Barrett passed away recently at St Patrick's Missionary Society in Kiltegan aged 81 having been ordained as a priest back in 1964.

His funeral mass was held in St Patrick's Chapel, Kiltegan, followed by his burial in the Society Cemetery.

Fr Tommy was born on June 9, 1938 in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. He was a great hurler and footballer in his youth. He had the distinction of playing hurling and football at minor grade for his native County Clare.

He came to Kiltegan in September 1956 and was ordained on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1964. After ordination he was appointed to the Diocese of Ogoja in Nigeria where he taught in a number of secondary schools. He was displaced by the Biafran War in 1967 and spent a year in Ireland during which he took a correspondence course in electrical engineering.

Tommy was appointed to the Diocese of Kitui, Kenya, in 1968. He was Manager of Kitui Polytechnic from 1973 to 1988 and was Manager of the Diocesan Workshop from 1988 to 1999. He was gifted with his hands and was a wonderful mechanic. He spent many years helping to train young mechanics in Kitui. He also serviced every car and pick-up on the Kitui Diocesan Fleet.

He was then appointed to the Diocese of St George's in Grenada, West Indies, where he served on the Island of Carriacou for many years. During his time in Grenada he set up an income generating project where people made small souvenirs from stained glass and sold the items to the thousands of tourists who visited Grenada every year. Ill-health forced him to return to Kiltegan in December 2018. He settled into life around Kiltegan very well even though his mobility was limited.

He was a very jolly, hospitable and obliging man who enjoyed other people's company.

Fr Tommy is sadly missed by his brothers Jim (Kill) and Pádraig (Lisdoonvarna), by his sister-in-law Ann, by his cousin Paddy Byrne, by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand- nephews, his relatives and friends and by his Society family.

Wicklow People