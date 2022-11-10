Workers rally around colleague to raise funds for toddler Aidan (2)

Staff at the Pilgrim’s Food Masters factory in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, Tara Keogh and Martin Murray, take part in the shave or dye challenge to raise funds for Aidan Maher (2). Picture: Mark Condren

Staff at the Pilgrim’s Food Masters factory in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, Viktorija Nacajiene and Rose Jordan, take part in the shave or dye challenge to raise funds for Aidan Maher (2). Picture: Mark Condren

Staff at the Pilgrim’s Food Masters factory in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, including Tara Keogh, take part in the shave or dye challenge to raise funds for Aidan Maher (2). Picture: Mark Condren

Almost two dozen workers at the Pilgrim’s Food Masters factory in Co Wicklow took time out from their duties on Thursday to take part in a ‘shave or dye’ fundraising campaign to raise vital funds for a colleague’s toddler who suffers from a rare, incurable disease.

Twenty staff at the factory in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow had their locks shaved off or dyed in a marquee on the factory grounds to raise funds for little Aidan Maher (2), who suffers from chronic neuropathic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, or CIPO, which prevents food, fluid and air from moving through his stomach and intestines. Another three staff members will be doing the same during their shifts this weekend.

The condition means the toddler has to use an intravenous feeding tube for 17 hours every day, and must endure chronic pain and vomiting. Funds raised from the event will go towards his ongoing care needs.

His father Nigel Maher (40) was among the staff members who took part in the fundraiser that left most of the participants sporting fire engine red locks in a nod to the little boy’s favourite colour. Seven staffers had their locks completely shorn.

One staffer dyed his hair and flowing beard a bright cerise pink and is considering keeping it for good, said event organiser Taragh Keogh, Mr Maher's supervisor.

The event has so far raised more than €11k, well over the €10k target that was set when the ‘Shave or Dye for Baby Aidan’ fundraiser was set up as a GoFundMe campaign, she said.

“It was buzzing,” she said of the atmosphere on the factory grounds that attracted a large crowd of on-lookers.

“It was a great day. It went extremely well.”

She said Aidan’s family is over the moon with the response.

“They don’t have words, they’re just so grateful,” she said.