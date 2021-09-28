Woodie’s launch appeal for charities for children

WOODIE’S are hoping for their busiest year of fundraising as they launch the seventh Woodie’s Heroes campaign.

Over the past six years the campaign has raised close to €2 million for children’s charities throughout Ireland. Last year, Woodie’s Heroes surpassed its target of €250,000 and raised over €417,000 for children’s charities despite the challenges faced by the communities around Ireland due to Covid.

Woodie’s, who have a store located in Bray, hope to build on the success of last year and have set a fundraising target of €500,000.

Members of the Wicklow public can play their part by donating at the store til by adding €1, €2 or €5 to your bill. You can also donate online at www.woodies.ie.

You can now also text €4 to one of the Woodie’s Heroes charities. Simply text the relevant keywords to 50300 to donate €4.

The keywords are ISPCC, Barnardos, AADI and DSI.

Two of Woodie’s Heroes cyclists are also undertaking a 2,000km cycle around the country over six days in August, and will visit all 35 Woodie’s stores to collect their fundraising cheques for charities.

Woodie’s CEO Declan Ronayne said: ‘2021 has been a tough year for the charity sector and we know that our four chosen charities really need our help.’