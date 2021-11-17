Winners of the Lions art competitions

FOR over three decades, Lions clubs around the globe have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and youth groups.

Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity. It also creates awareness of Lions Clubs in their communities and the activities of the various clubs.

Through local schools, Wicklow and District Lions Club has been involved in this art contest for many years and it is one of the most important annual projects. The theme this year was ‘We Are All Connected’. The following are the winners for 2021/22; The Glebe, Iona Scott and Jack Collins; St Patrick’s NS, Maria Villacorta and Aoife Kirwan; Dominican College Wicklow Aishling, Halford and Keelin Vickers Bolger; Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, Rebecca Cahill Curran and Aoife Hunter. Special awards were presented to Urte Mazrimaite and Vilte Janaviciute from Coláiste Chill Mhantáin.

The overall winner chosen from the above will go forward to the All Ireland competition. Declan McInerney of Wicklow Lions looked after the project.