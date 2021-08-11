Wind turbines need to be moved further from coast

Residents of Brittas Bay want the turbines placed further from the coast.

A group of Brittas Bay residents have outlined their opposition to the proposed Arklow Wind Park on the grounds of the impact it will have on the local coastline.

Members of the recently formed South East Coastal Protection Alliance are in favour of wind energy as a renewable source, but fear that the proposed project on the sandbanks, while intending to solve one environmental problem, will instead create an even bigger problem.

SECPA member Michael Higgins said: ‘It’s an ANNEX One Habitat area of conservation, as designated by the EU. The habitat on the Arklow Bank needs to be protected. We aren’t just talking about fish and all sea life. We are also talking in particular about bids. 30 to 35 different migrating birds use the bank for feeding and resting. There are a number of artic terns based there at the moment.