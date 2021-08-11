Wind turbines need to be moved further from coast

Premium
A group of Brittas Bay residents have outlined their opposition to the proposed Arklow Wind Park on the grounds of the impact it will have on the local coastline.
Members of the recently formed South East Coastal Protection Alliance are in favour of wind energy as a renewable source, but fear that the proposed project on the sandbanks, while intending to solve one environmental problem, will instead create an even bigger problem.
SECPA member Michael Higgins said: ‘It’s an ANNEX One Habitat area of conservation, as designated by the EU. The habitat on the Arklow Bank needs to be protected. We aren’t just talking about fish and all sea life. We are also talking in particular about bids. 30 to 35 different migrating birds use the bank for feeding and resting. There are a number of artic terns based there at the moment.
‘We are afraid that one environmental problem is being solved with a far worse one that could lead to the decimation of the sand banks in Brittas Bay.
‘They will have an obvious visual impact. Brittas Bay is a great place to live.
‘The coastline from here to Wexford is one of the finest in Europe. It would be a shame to see it unnecessarily damaged and thrown away.’
The proposed Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 will comprise up to 76 offshore wind turbines. When completed the offshore wind farm will have the potential to power almost 450,000 homes annually, owned and operated by SSE Renewables.
SECPA members are concerned that the wind turbines could interfere with the natural process and lead to the decimation of beaches and sand dunes along the coast.
They are calling for the turbines to be placed on floating platforms 22km out to sea so as to move the turbines further away from the coast.
‘The only reason the turbines are being allowed so close to the shore is purely for financial. They are cheaper to build and easier to maintain the closer they are to the coast,’ added Michael.
‘Technology have moved on a lot since the development was first granted in 2002. Now there is also a far greater emphasis placed on the environment and any environmental concerns.
‘The approach taken by the EU is that off shore wind projects should be at least 22km from the coast. In Europe, the average distance from the coast is over 44k.
‘With a floating platform, you can place the turbines out way further than 6km. Ireland owns hundreds of thousands of kilometres of sea, so there is no need for the Arklow bank to be so close to the coastline.
‘The new County Development Plan states that there are to be no wind turbines along the Wicklow coast, but somehow it’s OK to place them between 6km and 13km out to sea. That makes little sense.’
SECPA members believe that the use of floating platforms is technically and commercially possible and the same method of construction is being proposed by the ESB at Moneypoint, on the west coast of Ireland.