Wicklow’s Vartry Rowing Club in desperate need of a new home

VARTRY Rowing Club desperately require a permanent home to prevent expensive boats and equipment from being left out in the open. The club was formed in 2014 and includes over 70 members. However, during that time the club has never had a home it can call its own. With no where to store the boats, they have to be left outside, leaving them susceptible to attack from the elements. Club Chairman George O’Brien and fellow members are worried that the boats and equipment will end up destroyed from the affects of the weather, costing thousands to replace. ‘It’s so frustrating. Seven years is a long time to wait for a home,’ said George. ‘We have a bunch of equipment that is getting destroyed because it has to be left outside. We have nine boats and it costs around €10,000 for each of them. A pair of oars cost €2,500, so we have equipment worth around €170,000 that has to be left out in the open. We have one boat called the ‘Mistress’ and that has been severely impacted. Now the worry is that all our boats will end up in that state if we don’t find somewhere to store them.’ George has been in contact with Wicklow County Council about potential sites for a new home, though progress was severely slowed down by Covid. ‘Either just a site or a property would do. Even if we just had a site we could put up a canopy or some sort of covering to protect the equipment. There are funding streams clubs can apply through for buildings, but you need some sort of permanent address or home to be able to apply, which rules us out. The weather is already starting to get to the boats. The heat, sun, rain and freezing conditions all have an impact. The timber ends up rotting away and the seats fall apart. The weather tightens and swells up the timber. Even the fibre glass boats are affected and start to develop a green type of mildew. We are a growing club, with over 70 members. We can’t afford for our boats and equipment to continue getting so weather beaten,’ added George. Two of the boats are kept on the green area opposite Wicklow Sailing Club, courtesy of Joe Kavanagh. Four were being stored in Kilpedder but can no longer be accommodated. The rest of the boats are kept at different locations, such as the driveways of club members. The club has also raised considerable sums of money for various organisations down the years, through charity rows, The club has also achieved a number of high-profile successes, including winning the Celtic Challenge in 2017, when they beat 13 teams in a row from Arklow to Aberystwyth on the Welsh coast, a distance of about 90 nautical miles. ‘We just need somewhere we can call a hoe so the club can grow and prosper into the future. It would really be a load of our minds,’ said George.