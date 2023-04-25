Wicklow Under-16 footballers through to Leinster decider

Cracking game in Tinryland

Carlow 2-7

We were treated to a cracking game of football on Sunday in Tinryland when Carlow hosted Wicklow in the Leinster semi-final of the Under-16 ‘C’ championship. Both teams had to fight tooth and nail to qualify from their groups for this game and on paper seemed to be well matched.

Carlow started strongest and had Wicklow on the backfoot before a breakout saw corner-forward Robyn Brennan win a free only for the kick to bounce back off the upright. Brennan gathered again, won another free and popped this one over for the opening score.

Carlow responded brilliantly with a point from a Mai Craddock free and a goal from the resulting kick-out by midfielder Amy Farrell.

Wicklow’s Cara Mooney was unlucky when her shot came back off the crossbar but quickest to react was Brennan who won and converted her free to leave it 1-1 to 0-2 after eight minutes.

Captain Erin McMahon then forced a great turnover from the next Carlow attack and played off to Brennan who scored her third point of the day.

Carlow registered another wide before Wicklow had to send on their first sub, Hannah Lawless, for the injured Amy Lawlor. Lawless made an immediate impact, winning a great turnover and feeding a great pass to Brennan who levelled the game with her fourth point on the quarter-hour mark.

Wicklow were pushing up on the Carlow kick-out and this paid off when sharpshooter Aine D’Arcy won the ball and coolly slotted home to give her side the lead again which they would never relinquish.

Carlow responded with another point from a free from full-forward Kate Burke before great work again by Hannah Lawless resulting in a sweet point by centre-forward Aisling Doyle with 21 minutes gone.

Two minutes later Carlow got it back to a two-point game with a great score by Sarah Joyce before Aine D’Arcy made a great run and passed off to Brennan who scored her fifth point just skinning the crossbar.

The Wicklow defence were outstanding and the half-back line of Cullen, McMahon and Wafer were really dominating by this stage. With three minutes left on the clock Charlotte Doyle started a move which ended with Brennan popping a sweet pass to Aisling Doyle who buried the ball in the net to lead by double scores.

Two minutes later Doyle turned provider when she passed to the hardworking Lily Somers who laid it off to Brennan and who without seeming to look at the goals scored a cracking goal over her right shoulder to leave Wicklow ahead by 3-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

The Wicklow full-back line of Lavery, Sheridan and Bourke were playing their socks off with Bourke especially having a right ding dong battle with the talented Sarah Joyce.

Carlow needed to get back into this game quickly with the first score, but it was that player again Brennan who got Wicklow off the mark with a super goal from 20 meters after beating two players.

Carlow pulled a point back with a cracking strike from Kate Burke before Cara Mooney finished over the bar after a great team move from Wicklow.

Lily Somers got on the scoresheet with a sweet point despite being closed down after great work by Wolohan, D’Arcy and Brennan to leave Wicklow ahead by 16 with 35 minutes gone.

Lavery, Monaghan, Sheridan and Bourke cut out a few more attacks and it took the full-back Steager to show the way and get their next point. Carlow took inspiration from this and scored two more from super sub Orlaith Healy and the point of the game from captain Isabel Cronin.

Barry Dunne introduced two more subs, Erin Doyle and Kate Priest, who had an instant effect shoring up the defence.

Brennan scored her sixth point in the 51st minute after very patient play but Carlow were far from finished and their full-forward Burke scored a brilliant individual goal after a 50-meter run to put them back in the hunt.

Wicklow needed a leader to step up to take back control and when Aoife Wafer went down injured in the middle of the field and the play was stopped captain Erin McMahon seized her chance, calling all her teammates into a circle and eating the heads off them so loud we could hear her on the sideline.

This is the kind of action in a game you cannot teach that is pure intuitive and sets a leader apart, it was inspired and Wicklow never looked like letting it slip again finishing out the game with three unanswered points from Aisling Doyle and a super brace from Mooney to give Wicklow the win and a consecutive Leinster final appearance on a scoreline of 4- 12 to Carlow 2-7.

Wicklow manager Barry Dunne said his squad were getting stronger and better every game they played.

Their attitude, workrate and skill level were superb, and he couldn’t be prouder of them, he gave special mention to player of the match Robyn Brennan who couldn’t be marked and also to Charlotte Doyle who was outstanding.

Alannah Sheridan, Erin McMahon, Cria Cullen, Hannah Lawless, Farrin Wolohan and Aine D’Arcy were also stand out performers on the day in a squad where everyone played really well.

Dunne also wanted to thank main sponsors Grafton Group for all their support this year.

Wicklow: Amy Monaghan; Beibhinn Lavery, Alannah Sheridan, Catherine Bourke; Erin McMahon (capt.), Aoife Wafer, Cria Cullen; Kate Priest, Farrin Wolohan; Lily Somers (0-1), Aisling Doyle (1-2), Charlotte Doyle; Robyn Brennan (2-7, 3f), Aine D’Arcy (1-0), Aine McKerr. Subs: Rebecca O’Connor, Rosa Lackey, Paige McDonald, Abaigael Nolan, Nessa Drumgoole, Niamh Kavanagh, Aine McDonald, Amy Lalor, Hannah Lawless, Erin Byrne, Erin Lily Doyle, Blaithin Donelon, Cara Mooney (0-2), Ava Muldoon, Grace Ann Hasset.

Carlow: Moya O’Toole; Roisin Murphy, Ailbhe Steager (0-1), Olwynn Doyle; Ella Nolan, Alice Dalton, Roisin Collins; Amy Farrell (1-0), Grainne Thompson; Beibhin Nolan, Isabel Cronin (0-1, capt.), Mai Craddock (0-1); Sarah Joyce (0-1), Kate Burke (1-2, 1f), Chloe Lawlor. Subs: Chloe Ryan, May Breen Parle, Grace Walker, Niamh Ralph, Orlaith Healy (0-1), Anna Mulhall, Summer Doorley, Ellen Barrett, Ruby Connolly, Cela Lawlor, Liadh Nolan, Aoife McFarland, Nicole Roberts, Colette O’Brien, Sarah Whelan.