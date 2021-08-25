Wicklow TD calls for student accommodation reforms

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has accused the government of failing third-level students as college costs continue to spiral out of control and many are struggling to find accommodation.

Deputy Brady has called on the government to act urgently and end this cycle, which he said ‘unfairly and increasingly excludes students who are from families on low incomes’.

‘The cost of going to university is far too high and students from families on ordinary incomes are being priced out,' said Deputy Brady. ‘This is appalling. Education should not be a luxury for the privileged few whose families can afford it.

‘New research published shows that the average cost of going to college is now as high as €14,000 per year for students who are living away from home in some areas. One of the main reasons is the ongoing housing crisis which the government is failing to act on. For families on ordinary incomes the cost of college is becoming increasingly unaffordable.’

Mr Brady said that he is being contacted by students in Wicklow who are anxious and stressed about securing accommodation in time for the new academic year.

‘Students and their families feel abandoned by this government and left to navigate the housing crisis alone.

‘On Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s watch, university costs have spiralled out of control,' he said. ‘Enough is enough. I am urging the government to act now and reduce these costs urgently so that students here in Wicklow and across Ireland get a fair chance.

‘We are in danger of driving towards a situation where students who aren’t from wealthy backgrounds are excluded from certain third level institutions. This is compounded by the fact that SUSI rates have not increased since 2012 and University fees here are the highest in the EU.’

He called for capital grants for higher education institutions to build public owned student accommodation on campuses and on public land.

‘Local authorities should also be provided with funding to build student specific accommodation,' said Deputy Brady.

‘Students need fit for purpose student accommodation at an affordable cost.

‘Facilitating developers to build high end expensive accommodation to attract wealthy international students will do nothing to ensure equality of access to third level education for struggling families.’