Wicklow Surf Lifesaving to host open evening for new members

WICKLOW Surf Lifesaving is an integral part of Wicklow Water Safety and returned to training in late May after the Committee and Covid officer ensured for a safe environment.

The club teaches children from aged eight and upwards and provides them with the confidence in the water to develop a critical awareness of the sea and equip them with key water skills.

Joan Morton, Sports Officer with Wicklow Water Safety, said; ‘As our members develop we provide lifesaving skills in a competitive format. Events are multi-disciplined involving swimming, board rescue and international ski and running events.

‘Members have participated in local, national and European and World games with medals to match on all fronts. Our organisation caters for all generation, juniors, youths, seniors and masters, who are frequently parents. During the winter we train in the local swimming pool to prepare for the winter pool series.

‘We have grown from strength to strength and over the years we have established Wicklow as a leading County in the sport. Our members, many of whom patrol our county beaches as beach lifeguards during the summer season, are trained to the highest standard.

They currently operate from the south car park at Brittas Bay, and have done so for the past 30 years. Their storage facility consists of two 40-foot containers which store all of their equipment.

All summer training activities take place at Brittas Bay, and the two lifeguard who patrol the beach both passed through the ranks of Wicklow Surf Lifesaving Club. 21-year-old Amy O’Brien originally joined the club aged six, and has been a member of the Irish team for the past five-years. She hopes to compete at the Worlds taking place in Riccione, Italy, in 2022.

20-year-old Eoin Sreenan started surf rescue training in 2010, aged nine, and competed at provincial and national competitions until 2016. He learned numerous skills from competing in surf rescue which he has transferred into working as a lifeguard.

The club will host an open evening for new members on Thursday, August 26, from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.. Registration is at the south car park in Brittas Bay. Children must be able to swim 50 metres and should be accompanied by a guardian.