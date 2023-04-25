Wicklow Minors too good for Wexford in Enniscorthy

Garden County through to Leinster ‘B’ semi-finals

The Wicklow Minor footballers ahead of their meeting with Wexford in Bellefield.

Wicklow 3-9

Wicklow’s Minor ladies’ footballers proved too sharp for neighbours Wexford in Saturday’s closing Leinster championship group encounter at rain-lashed Bellefield.

Following the heart-breaking defeat to Laois in Roundwood early last week by 6-5 to 3-12, the Garden County side bounced back in style and can now look forward to a ‘B’ semi-final against either Dublin or Longford, with the latter two scheduled to play a decisive fixture this evening (Wednesday).

Conditions were nothing short of deplorable for Saturday’s derby in Enniscorthy, where Wicklow packed three particular match-winners in midfielder Elizabeth Bourke, their Brian Dooher-esque centre-forward Aibhe King, and top-scoring full-forward Sadhbh Fisher.

Wicklow had been unfortunate midweek when a last-gasp Laois goal snatched that 6-5 to 3-12 victory in a game where Fisher produced 2-9.

Athletic number nine Bourke demonstrated her class in the fifth minute when Aibhe King sent her waltzing through the Wexford defence to blast to the country-end net.

Fisher followed with two points (one free) for a 1-2 to nil twelfth-minute advantage, before Niamh Bates pegged back a free one minute later having been impeded.

Wexford were spirited – and both sides merit tremendous credit for making light of the difficult conditions – but weren’t strong enough in forcing certain situations.

Wicklow certainly didn’t lack such assertiveness, and their full-forward put clear light between the sides when pointing a free before chipping to the net in the 22nd minute (2-3 to 0-1), while Wexford ‘keeper Erin Carley and corner-back Eimear Porter also thwarted other threats.

The hosts were boosted on 27 minutes when defender Ella Furlong’s brilliant determination in forcing a turnover in Wexford territory sparked a move which culminated in Bébhínn McDonald feeding Hannah Kehoe to fire high to the town-end net (2-3 to 1-1).

And after Fisher responded with a point, Niamh Bates again went close with a Wexford goal chance as the rain-soaked players and officials dashed for the sanctuary of the dressing-rooms (2-4 to 1-1).

Wicklow, re-emerging with a dry mainly white jersey replacing their blue strip from earlier, continued to be stirred by centre-forward King as they stretched 3-6 to 1-1 clear after 38 minutes, with Sinéad Flood firing to the far corner of the net after good work by Charlotte Nagle and substitute Ruby Keogh to complete that 11-point divide.

Wexford were absolutely immense in their efforts subsequently, and after Hannah Kehoe cut it to 3-6 to 1-2 from a free on 42 minutes, the Wicklow ‘keeper made a stunning save from Niamh Bates, while another Wexford goal bid fell short.

In addition, Hannah Kehoe was pick-pocketed at the expense of a ‘45 when she bore down on goal in the 46th minute, but Wicklow ensured a merited victory with closing scores from Keogh (two) and Fisher (free).

Wicklow: Anna Carlyon (Blessington); Elaine O’Dwyer (Blessington), Orlaith Ní Ghallchobhair (Blessington), Ciara Wafer (Carnew Emmets); Grace Murphy (Kilcoole), Emma Kinnear (Carnew Emmets), Isabel Ledesma (St. Patrick’s); Emily-Rose O’Toole (Blessington, capt.), Elizabeth Bourke (Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney, 1-0); Aoife Cullen (Blessington, 0-1), Aibhe King (Blessington), Éadaoin O’Keane (St. Patrick’s); Sinéad Flood (St. Nicholas, 1-0), Sadhbh Fisher (Blessington, 1-6, 0-3 frees), Charlotte Nagle (Kilcoole). Subs. – Ruby Keogh (Coolkenno, 0-2) for Murphy (HT), Ciara O’Brien (Tinahely) for O’Keane (47), Abby Magee (An Tóchar) for Kinnear (47), Orla Fee (An Tóchar) for Ledesma, inj. (48), Zara Fennell (Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney) for O’Dwyer (53), Laci-Jane Shannon (Annacurra) for Nagle (56), also Holly Wright, Caoimhe Flood (both St. Nicholas), Popple Rosie Cullen-Dunne (Valleymount), Áine Donoghue (Coolkenno), Aisling Brennan, Leila Shannon (both Blessington), Aobha Harmon (Tinahely).

Wexford: Erin Carley; Eimear Porter, Anna Tomkins, Ella Furlong; Niamh Cullen (capt.), Amelia Furlong, Orla Byrne; Niamh English, Bébhínn McDonald; Katie Bowe, Amy Doyle, Eimear Kehoe; Hannah Kehoe (1-1, 0-1 free), Niamh Bates (0-1 free), Aoife Devereux. Subs. – Orlaith Byrne for E. Kehoe (24), Orla Griffin for Cullen (53), Emer O’Connor for Devereux (53), Tara Roche for Bowe (58), Saoirse McDonald for E. Furlong (59), Sarah Weekes for Tomkins (59), Rosie Dunbar for Porter (59), Laura Kehoe for Carley (59), Caragh McDonald for Doyle (60+1), Aoibhe Donegan for Bates (60+1), Caoimhe Reville for H. Kehoe (60+1).

Referee: Finbarr Shanahan (Dublin)