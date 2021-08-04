Wicklow Lidl store to close until next year for rebuild

THE Lidl store in Wicklow town closed last Sunday so the store can be replaced with a new, more modern build.

The store should reopen in a larger premises in Quarter one of 2022.

The store will have some new features such as solar panels to generate energy for the store and EV charging points for customers.

Inside it will have a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles creating a comfortable shopping experience for customers.

In January of last year, Lidl was granted planning by Wicklow County Council to demolish the existing single-storey foodstore with ancillary off-licence use and replace it with a two-storey mono-pitch roofed property with ancillary off-licence use.

The application called for the redevelopment/reconfiguration of the existing site layout and car parking and the provision of free standing and building mounted signage, free standing trolley bay and enclosure, hard and soft landscaping. public lighting, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, roof mounted solar panels, surface water drainage infrastructure, cycle parking, modified pedestrian entrance, modified boundary treatments, connections to services, above and below ground level.

After being granted planning permission last year, Lidl said the new store would provide five additional full-time jobs, in addition to the existing 20 full-time staff.