Wicklow has one of the highest vaccination uptake rates in the country

New figures show that Wicklow has one of the highest vaccination uptake rates and one of the lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

The Garden County has a vaccination uptake rate of 95.5pc and a 14 day incidence rate of 416.4 which is the sixth lowest in the country.

The HSE’s county-by-county breakdown of vaccination uptake, shows that nearly 99pc of adults over 18 in Waterford have obtained at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, making it the county with the highest uptake of the jab in the State.

Carlow, Tipperary, Wexford, Sligo and Wicklow also have vaccination uptake rates of 95pc or higher. By contrast, Kilkenny, Louth, Offaly, Cavan, Longford and Dublin are among those counties with a vaccine uptake rate below 90pc.

Overall Ireland has the second highest vaccination uptake rate in the EU – bettered only by Malta.