Wicklow GAA results and fixtures

County Minors are away to Carlow on Wednesday evening

A happy squad of Blessington footballers ahead of the Leinster SFC quarter-final between Wicklow and Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Wednesday, April 26

At Netwatch Cullen Park - 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 3: Carlow v Wicklow, 7.30pm (Referee: Ian Howley).

SFL Division 3: Aughrim V St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny)

At Donard - Hennessy Cup: Hollywood V Kiltegan, 745pm (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Thursday, April 27

SFL Division 5 Group 1: Aughrim V Barndarrig, 7.30pm (Referee: Paul Gahan); AGB V Avoca, 7.30pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

SFL Division 5 Group 2: Kilmacanogue V Enniskerry, 7.30pm (Referee: Michael Owens); An Tóchar V Kilcoole, 8.15pm (Referee: Peadar De Hora).

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Coolkenno V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Ballymanus V Annacurra, 7.30pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Saturday, April 29

At BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh - Nickey Rackard Cup - Round 3:Armagh v Wicklow, 3pm (Referee: James Clarke).

At Kilbride - Hennessy Cup: Dunlavin V Baltinglass, 4pm.

Intermediate Hurling League: St Patrick’s V Western Gaels, 5pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Carnew Emmets V Arklow Rock Parnell, 5pm (Referee: John Keenan); Avondale V Aughrim, 7pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly).

Sunday, April 30

At Moneygall GAA Club, Tipperary - All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ camogie semi-final: Wicklow v Kerry, 2pm.

Senior Hurling League: Glenealy V Bray Emmets, 11.30am (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

Monday, May 1

Senior Hurling League: Carnew Emmets

V Éire Óg Greystones, 4pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Minor Hurling PPL: St Patrick’s V Carnew, 7pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Tuesday, May 2

Minor Hurling PPL: Luke O’Tooles V Bray Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Western Gaels V Glenealy, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Michael Dwyers V Arklow Rock Parnells, 7pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly).

Thursday, May 4

SFL Division 4 Group 1: Newcastle V Rathnew, 7.30pm; Knockananna V Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Dunlavin v Kilbride, 7.30pm; Blessington V Baltinglass, 8pm.

SFL Division 4 Group 3: Avondale V Bray Emmets, 7.30pm; Ashford V Newtown, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 1: Barndarrig V AGB, 7.30pm; Avoca V Aughrim, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 2: Kilcoole V Kilmacanogue, 7.30pm; Enniskerry V An Tóchar, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Shillelagh-Coolboy V Ballymanus, 7.30pm; Tinahely V Coolkenno, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 4: Stratford-Grangecon V Valleymount, 8pm; Donard-The Glen V Kiltegan, 8pm.

Saturday, May 6

Intermediate Hurling League: Western Gaels V Carnew, 5pm; Arklow Rock Parnell V Avondale, 5pm; Aughrim V Kilcoole, 5pm.

Sunday, May 7

Senior Hurling League: Kiltegan V Glenealy, 11.30am; Bray Emmets V Éire Óg Greystones, 11.30am.

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 1 Round 4: Rathnew 3-10, Baltinglass 1-7; Éire Óg Greystones 0-9, St Patrick’s 1-5; Tinahely 4-7, Blessington 1-6.

SFL Division 1A Round 4: Carnew Emmets 3-9, Kiltegan 1-10.

SFL Division 2 Round 4: Dunlavin 1-10, Donard-The Glen 1-6; Valleymount 1-11, Ashford 0-10; Shillelagh-Coolboy 3-8, Coolkenno 2-11.

SFL Division 3 Round 2: Blessington 2-10, Carnew Emmets 0-4; Round 4: Rathnew 2-11, Tinahely 0-16; Avoca 3-12, Carnew Emmets 0-10; Barndarrig 2-15, An Tóchar 1-4; Aughrim 3-16, Stratford-Grangecon 1-12.

SFL Division 4 Group 2 Round 1: Hollywood 4-12, Kilbride 1-7; Baltinglass 2-17, Dunlavin 2-14.

SFL Division 5 Group 3 Round 1: Tinahely 2-14, Shillelagh-Coolboy 2-11; Annacurra W/O, Coolkenno -.

Minor Hurling PPL Round 2: Glenealy 4-16, Luke O’Tooles 1-12; Bray Emmets 2-15, St Patrick’s 3-9; Carnew Emmets 0-15, Éire Óg Greystones 2-8.

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Adult Senior Round 3: Bray Emmets 4-13, Carnew Emmets 1-2; Donard-The Glen 1-7, Annacurra 1-8; Knockananna 0-4, Kiltegan 0-4.

Adult Intermediate Round 3: Arklow Rocks 1-3, Aughrim 3-13; Glenealy v Kilcoole, walkover to Glenealy; Round 2: Aughrim 1-6, Glenealy 0-5.

Adult Junior A Round 4: Éire Óg 2-5, Annacurra 0-4; Kiltegan v Kildavin, postponed due to bereavement in Kildavin club. To be re-fixed; Knockananna 3-13, Carnew Emmets 4-1.

Adult Junior B Round 3: Arklow Rocks 0-4, Éire Óg 2-3; Avoca v Kilcoole - refixed to April 23.

Under-16 Division 1 Round 3:Bray Emmets 5-9, Éire Óg 0-1; Arklow Rocks 0-0, Carnew Emmets 8-4; Annacurra 1-12, Kiltegan 2-5.

Under-16 Division 2 Round 3:Donard-The Glen 4-8, Aughrim 3-2.

Under-16 Division 3 Round 3: Avoca v St Pats, walkover to Avoca.

Under-14 Division 1: Carnew Emmets 2-4, Éire Óg 1-2; Annacurra 3-3, Bray Emmets 3-2.

Under-14 Division 2:Donard-The Glen 1-0, Aughrim 12-5; Knockananna 7-3, Kiltegan 6-0; Avondale 5-0, Arklow Rocks 0-3.

Under-14 Division 3: Éire Óg 7-2, St Pats 1-0.

JUVENILE GAA RESULTS

Wednesday, April 26

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games 6.45pm): St Patricks V ARP; Bray Emmets V Glenealy; Éire Óg Greystones V Carnew Emmets; Michael Dwyers V Western Gaels.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games 6.45pm unless specified): Avondale V Kilcoole at 6.30pm; Bray Emmets 2 V Barndarrig; ARP 2 V Luke O’Tooles; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V BYE.

Under-13 E Football League/Championship:St Kevins 2 V St Patricks 2 at 7pm at Kilbride (Referee: John Whyte).

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V St Nicholas, 7pm at Coolafancy (Referee: Oliver Murphy); Annacurra V Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Under-15 B Football League/Championship: St Patricks V Kiltegan, 7pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr); Rathnew V BYE.

Under-15 C Football League/Championship:(all games 7pm unless specified): Kilcoole V St Kevins (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Newtown V Baltinglass (Referee: Paul Gahan); Avondale V Carnew Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: Gerry Corbett); Naomh Eoin Gael V Ashford 7.30pm in Avoca (Referee: John Keenan).

Under-15 D Football League/Championship (all games 7pm): Clara Gaels V Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Ballinacor (Referee: Nick Nolan); Clann na Gael V Blessington 2 (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Michael Dwyers V AGB 2 in Knockanana (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Friday, April 28

Under-13 A Hurling League (all games 7pm): Éire Óg Greystones V Glenealy (Referee: John Keenan); St Patricks V Michael Dwyers (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: AGB V Rathnew; Éire Óg Greystones V St Patricks.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Tinahely V Baltinglass; St Nicholas V Blessington.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Laragh V Kilbride; Kilmacanogue V Newtown.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4:St Nicholas 2 V Michael Dwyers; Éire Óg Greystones V An Tóchar; Shilelagh-Coolboy V St Kevins.

Sunday, April 30

Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Michael Dwyers V Luke O’Toole’s in Kiltegan; Éire Óg Greystones V BYE..

Under-15 C Football League/Championship (all games at 11am): Ashford V Kilcoole (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); St Kevins V Avondale Hollywood (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Under-15 D Football League/Championship (all games 11am): Blessington 2 V Aughrim (Referee: Pat Dunne); AGB 2 V St Nicholas 2 in Pearse’s Park (Referee: Michael Owens).

Monday, May 1

Under-11 Football Group 2: Dunlavin V Tinahely (Referee: Dunlavin).

Under-15 B Football League/Championship:Rathnew V Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Tuesday, May 2

Minor A Hurling 11-12-a-side Player Pathway League: St Patricks V Carnew Emmets; Western Gaels V Glenealy; Michael Dwyers V ARP; Luke O’Toole’s V Bray Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones V BYE.

Under-13 A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue V Bray Emmets; AGB V Blessington; Éire Óg Greystones V Michael Dwyers.

Under-13 B Football League/Championship: Annacurra V Baltinglass; Naomh Eoin Gaels V Newtown; Rathnew V St Patricks; St Kevins V St Nicholas.

Under-13 C Football League/Championship:Aughrim/Avondale V Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Avondale; Kilcoole V Stratford-Grangecon; Carnew Emmets V Ashford.

Under-13 D Football League/Championship: Clann Na Gael V An Tóchar 2; Coolkenno V Clara Gaels.

Under-13 E Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 4; An Tóchar V Blesington 2; AGB 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 3; St Kevins 2 V St Patricks 2.

Wednesday, May 3

Under-15 A Hurling League/Championship:Micahel Dwyers V ARP; Glenealy V Bray Emmets; Luke O’Toole V Carnew Emmets; Barndarrig/Avondale V Western Gaels in Barndarrig; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 1.

Under-11 Football Group 1: Bray Emmets 1 V AGB 1; St Patricks 1 V Éire Óg Greystones 1; Rathnew V BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2:Baltinglass V Avondale; Tinahely V Blessington; Dunlavin V Aughrim; Shilelagh-Coolboy V Annacurra.

Under-11 Football Group 3:Kilmacanogue V Rathnew 2; An Tóchar V Kilcoole; Carnew Emmets V Baltinglass 2; Blessington 2 V Ashford; AGB 2 V Newtown.

Under-11 Football Group 4:Barndarrig V Kiltegan; Newtown 2 V St Kevins; St Patricks 2 V An Tóchar 2; Bray Emmets 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 2.

Under-11 Football Group 5:Newcastle V Stratford-Grangecon; Laragh V St Kevins 2; Michael Dwyers V Kilbride; Donard-The Glen V Avoca; Coolkenno V Éire Óg Greystones 3; Ballincor V Enniskerry.

Under-13 E Football League/Championship:An Tóchar 2 V Blessington 2 (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Friday, May 5

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Carnew Emmets V ARP, 6.30pm.

Under-13 B Hurling League (all games 7pm): Barndarrig V Western Gaels 6.30pm in Avoca (Referee: Liam Keenan).

Under-11 Football Group 5: Newcastle V Éire Óg Greystones 3, 7pm (Referee: Newcastle).

Under-13 A Football League/Championship (all games 7pm): Michael Dwyers V AGB in Kiltegan (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games 7pm): St Patricks V Blessington (Referee: Nick Nolan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Rathnew V Aughrim 7.30pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); An Tóchar V Annacurra, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Baltinglass V Kilcoole, 7pm in Ballinakill (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Saturday, May 6

At Blessington

Under-15 Football Féile Group 1: Annacurra V Bray Emmets; St Nicholas V Blessington, 11am.

Under-15 Football Feile Group 1: Blessington V Bray Emmets; Annacurra V St Nicholas, 11.45am.

Under-15 Football Feile Group 1:Bray Emmets V St Nicholas; Blessington V Annacurra, 12.30pm.

At Éire Óg Greystones

Under-15 Football Féile Group 2:Tomnafinogue V AGB; St Patricks V Éire Óg Greystones, 11am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 2:AGB V St Patricks; Éire Óg Greystones V Tomnafinogue, 11.45am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 2: St Patricks V Tomnafinogue; AGB V Éire Óg Greystones, 12.30am.

At Ballinakill

Under-15 Football Féile Group 3: Rathnew V An Tóchar; Kiltegan V Carnew Emmets; Naomh Eoin Gaels BYE, 11am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 3:Naomh Eoin Gaels V An Tóchar; Rathnew V Kiltegan; Carnew Emmets BYE, 11.35am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 3: Kiltegan V Naomh Eoin Gaels; Carnew Emmets V Rathnew; An Tóchar BYE, 12.15pm.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 3: Naomh Eoin Gaels V Carnew Emmets; An Tóchar V Kiltegan; Rathnew BYE, 12.50pm.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 3: Rathnew V Naomh Eoin Gaels; Carnew Emmets V An Tóchar; Kiltegan BYE, 1.30pm.

At Kilcoole

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4: Baltinglass V Kilcoole; Aughrim V St Kevins; Ashford BYE, 11am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4: Ashford V Baltinglass; Kilcoole V Aughrim; St Kevins BYE, 11.45am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4:Aughrim V Ashford; St Kevins V Kilcoole; Baltinglass BYE, 12.15pm.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4:Ashford V St Kevins; Aughrim V Baltinglass; Kilcoole BYE, 12.50pm.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4: Kilcoole V Ashford; St Kevins V Baltinglass; Aughrim BYE, 1.30pm.

At Ballinakill

Under-15 Football Féile Group 5:Newtown V Clann na Gael; Michael Dwyers V Avondale, 11am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 5:Clann Na Gael V Avondale; Newtown V Michael Dwyers, 11.35am.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 5: Clann na Gael V Michael Dwyers; Newtown V Avondale, 12.30pm.

At Laragh

Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 2, 3.30pm. Winner will go to national Féile na Peil. Runner-up will go to regional Féile.

Sunday, May 7

At Ballinakill

Winner Group 3 v Winner Group 5. Winner Group 4 BYE, 10.30am.

Winner Group 4 V Winner Group 3.

Winner Group 5 BYE, 11.45am.

Winner Group 4 V Winner Group 5,

Winner Group 3 BYE, noon.

Winner will go to regional Féile.

Saturday, May 6

Celtic Challenge quarter-finals

Under-15 A Football League/Championship:Tomnafinogue V Blessington, 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

Monday, May 8

Under-13 A Hurling League: Carnew Emmets V Glenealy; Michael Dwyers V Éire Óg Greystones 7in Highpark W91Y0Y5; ARP V St Patricks.

Under-13 B Hurling League: Avondale V Kilcoole; Bray Emmets V Western Gaels; St Patricks 2 V Barndarrig; Luke O’Tooles BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3(all games 6.45pm): Shilelagh-Coolboy V Larragh.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1: Éire Óg Greystones V St Nicholas; Bray Emmets V Blessington; AGB V St Patricks.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Annacurra V Aughrim 7.30pm; St Kevins V Rathnew; An Tóchar V Michael Dwyers.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Baltinglass V Pearse Gaels; Kilcoole V Michael Hogans; AGB 2 V Tomnafinogue; Clann Na Gael BYE.

Wednesday, May 10

Under-11 Hurling Group 1: Glenealy V Michael Dwyers; Carnew Emmets V Bray Emmets; ARP V Éire Óg Greystones; Western Gaels V St Patricks.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2: Éire Óg Greystones 2 V ARP 2; Kilcoole V Bray Emmets 2; Luke O’Toole’s V Avondale; Barndarrig BYE.

Under-15 A Football League/Championship: Bray Emmets V Tomnafinogue; Blessington V Annacurra; St Nicholas V AGB.

Under-15 B Football League/Championship: An Tóchar V St Patricks; Kiltegan V Rathnew; Éire Óg Greystones BYE.

Under-15 C Football League/Championship: Baltinglass V Avondale; Ashford V Newtown; St Kevins V Naomh Eoin Gaels; Carnew Emmets V Kilcoole.

Under-15 D Football League/Championship:Aughrim v Clann na Gael; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V AGB 2; Blessington 2 V Clara Gaels St Nicholas 2 V Michael Dwyers.

Under-11 Football Group 5: Newcastle V Éire Óg Greystones 3.