Wicklow female entrepreneurs encourage others to apply for ACORNS

FEMALE entrepreneurs from Wicklow are encouraging others to take part in the latest cycle of the ACORNS development initiative which supports early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural locations.

Programme organisers are looking for female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland, who wish to start and develop new businesses or who have recently started a venture.

The latest cycle is ACORNS 7 and previous participants include Ali Gibbons of Loue and Belle, who have a shop in Greystones, and Katie Brandon Byrne of Lil and Izzy, based in Bray, who both took part in ACRONS 6.

Speaking of her ACRONS experience, Katie said; ‘I thoroughly enjoyed my ACORNS experience. Meeting like-minded, driven and inspirational women on a monthly basis was such a joy. Being part of ACORNS gave me further confidence in my abilities, a sounding board to explore ideas and a confidential space to navigate my fears. I’d highly recommend it.’

Deirdre Doyle of The Cool Food School based in Greystones is an ACORNS Plus participant.

She said; ‘I took part in ACORNS following the launch of my business and I enjoyed learning from my fellow participants and sharing in their successes.’

A total of 50 new entrepreneurs will be selected and the free initiative will run over six months from October 2021 to April 2022 with the deadline for applications midnight on September 10, 2021.

Among the 50 new businesses that took part in the last cycle of ACORNS during the Covid-19 pandemic, many changed their career direction completely to establish their businesses. Career change is a strong trend for those setting up new businesses

Based on a belief that entrepreneurs learn best from each other, ACORNS is centred on interactive round table sessions facilitated by successful female entrepreneurs who have started and grown businesses in rural Ireland. These are known as ACORNS Lead Entrepreneurs, and they give their time free of charge to encourage and support the new business owners.

ACORNS 7 will run from October 2021 to April 2022 and will include a launch event, six roundtable sessions, an understanding the financials workshop, a briefing by the various development agencies and an end of cycle celebration.

There is no charge for participation and you can register to receive an application at www.acorns.ie.