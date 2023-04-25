Wicklow fall short in Paul Cusack Cup final against New Ross

Brave effort from Ashtown Lane side in SETU Carlow

The Wicklow RFC team that lost out to New Ross in the Paul Cusack Cup final in Carlow.

Wicklow J1s 7

Wicklow J1 women’s team travelled to Carlow last Saturday to play New Ross in the final of the Paul Cusack Cup.

This side is only in its second year of existence and has been hugely successful, having won back-to-back promotions. They were hoping to go one better this season and win the cup, having lost narrowly to Naas in this same cup final fixture last year.

Wicklow’s opponents were New Ross who are unbeaten in all competitions this year. a team that had previously beaten Wicklow home and away in the league this season.

Having dispatched their semi-final opponents by nearly 50 points, New Ross were very heavy favourites in this match.

Eabha Cullen of New Ross is tackled by Wicklow's Suzanne Tyrrell.

Wicklow started strongly and dominated territory and possession for much of the first half. Strong work on the ground by the Wicklow back row meant that rucks were secured, and a solid platform was in place for the backs to work on.

Some great lineout work by Jess Reynolds and Toni Quinn meant that pressure was put on the opposition ball and was an attacking weapon all match.

Nicole Humby and Alex McGuinness kicked Wicklow into strong positions but somehow New Ross managed to stop Wicklow short of the line time and time again. Amy O’Neill and Suzanne Tyrell went close only to be held up inches short.

As the first half was nearing a close, the Wexford outfit scored a devastating try against the run of play. They pounced on a ball that shot out from a ruck and their winger ran 50 meters down the touchline before kicking through. Wicklow failed to clear their lines, and from the resulting scrum, New Ross sent their centre Kathryn Dempsey over for a converted try. New Ross had a seven-point advantage at the break.

Wicklow's Amy O'Neill is stopped in her tracks.

New Ross, invigorated by their first half try, started the second half much stronger. Some strong tactical kicking and hard carrying by their pack pinned Wicklow back for much of the second half.

With both sides using their bench, the Wicklow girls were tackling everything that moved, and repelling everything that was thrown at them.

Eventually the pressure told around the 60th minute when New Ross winger Eabha Cullen reached out to dot the ball down in the corner and make it a 12-0 game.

The neutrals at the match thought that that was game over, but this Wicklow side showed their fighting spirit. Kathryn Ward with hard running at centre all game, continued to make ground when it counted.

Alex McGuinness put in a master performance from full-back tidying up New Ross kicks and giving Wicklow tactical advantage with her own kicks.

The Wicklow pack did a sterling job against much bigger opponents in the scrum, with Captain Niamh O’Leary, Maya McDevitt and Kathy Byrne to the fore. Wicklow kept applying the pressure and a sequence of penalties got them back into the New Ross 22, only for Byrne to charge over from close range under the posts. McGuinness sensing time was short drop kicked the conversion.

With only a minute on the clock, Wicklow received the restart and set about making their way back down the pitch. Phase after phase brought them to the New Ross 10-metre line where a knock on brought an end to the match much to New Ross relief. It finished 12-7

In a match where Wicklow had little right to win on paper, they were very unlucky not to take the spoils on the day. New Ross have played excellent rugby all year and finish the season unbeaten.

The match was played in great spirit, but every inch had to be fought for. Wicklow J1s will look forward to meeting New Ross next season with both having been promoted to Leinster Division 2.

A special mention must go to Ciara Short and Laura Griffin who joined the J1s from this year’s triple winning Under-18 squad and really added to the team on the day.

Full-back Alex McGuinness, Jess Reynolds, Amy O’Neill and Kathy Byrne were standout players on the day.

Squad: Kathy Byrne, Maya McDevitt, Niamh O’Leary (Capt.) Laura Newsome, Toni Quinn, Sue Brady, Jessica Reynolds, Amy O’Neill, Megan McConnell, Nicole Humby, Saoirse O’Reilly, Kathryn Ward, Ciara Short, Suzanne Tyrell, Alex McGuinness, Noelle Ward, Leah Fisher, Shannon Reilly, Ellen Griffin, Holly McSorley, Laura Griffin, Sophie Richardson.