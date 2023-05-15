World Bee Day marked in Wicklow by guided bee walk in Glendalough

Saturday, May 20 is World Bee Day and you can learn all about Ireland’s bumblebees by taking place in an identification walk, meeting at 11 a.m. at the Education Centre by the Upper Lake in Glendalough.

You can also join expert guides on Sunday, June 11 for a walk to identify some June wildflowers and share their folklore. The meeting point is also at the Education Centre by the Upper Lake at 11 a.m.

Both walks are open to adults and children but no dogs are allowed. The two events are free to attend but you are advised that the Upper Lake car park has a €4 charge.

You can book both events by emailing wickloweducationcentre@npws.gov.ie.

A falcon watch is also due to take place in the month of June from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a date yet to be confirmed.

The event is dependant on Glendalough’s resident peregrine falcons. If the birds decide to nest in an area where they can be easily watched, then a day with telescopes will be organised, but the date and the location are entirely decided by the birds themselves.