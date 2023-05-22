Work to modernise Ashford water mains to begin

Works will commence this week in Ashford to replace an old, cast-iron water mains in Hawthorn Estate to provide a secure and safe water supply.

Uisce Éireann regard the works as a critical step in conserving water and reducing instances of bursts which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

Joe Carroll, Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said: “Working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most. This project will see the replacement of approximately 300m of old water mains. Replacing these pipes will address water pressure, supply and leakage issues which affect some homes and businesses in the Ashford area.

“Part of ensuring that safe and reliable drinking water is produced every day in Co Wicklow, is to drive down the amount of clean, treated water lost to leakage. We would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation and patience while we continue to upgrade and improve the water supply across the county.”

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Ward & Burke Construction Ltd will carry out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann and works are due to be completed by the end of June. Traffic management in the form of a road closure will be in place to facilitate the works. However, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times and details of the diversion route will be communicated locally.