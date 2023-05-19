Work gets underway on new Rathdrum Cancer Support building

Work is underway on the new Rathdrum Cancer Support building, located at the old Rathdrum Library.

Refurbishment and renovation work has begun on a new permanent premises for the Rathdrum Cancer Support Group at the old Rathdrum Library.

Rathdrum Cancer Support completed the purchase of the property – at 11 Gilbert’s Row – in April 2022 and applied to Pobal for a Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) grant to refurbish the premises.

In December 2022, Rathdrum Cancer Support was granted €100,000 under the CCIF, which will be used exclusively for the refurbishment and development of the new building.

Established in 2008 by Bill Porter, Andrea Leonard and Ann O’Loughlin, Rathdrum Cancer Support provide a vital service for their community, connecting cancer patients and their families with counselling support services and providing transport for patients receiving treatment in Dublin.

“We have been so blessed with people who are so generous and so giving, we really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the community,” volunteer Anne Savage said.

“We were delighted to get a grant aid to fund the renovations, but we still have to put diesel into the cars every week to go to Dublin, so we really appreciate the community’s continued support.

“We’re all very excited that the refurbishment is underway. We had a rented premises before, but this will be a permanent base for us, so it’s a really exciting time for all involved. It’s quite a small space, but we’ll be providing extensive support services, including our transportation, which is one of our primary functions as a group.

“Some people are more independent and able to manage their cancer themselves, but for many of those people who need transport to and from their treatment appointments in Dublin, we’re here. We have a great bunch of volunteer drivers who are very sympathetic and understanding of people’s needs and help put them at ease.

“We have a significant amount of people going out every day, who we pick people up and take to wherever they need to go. We’d like to think that people appreciate the service and the fact that it’s totally confidential.

“Transport can be one of the most important things for people when it comes to treatment, especially if you’re an elderly person living in the country, it can be exhausting. In rural areas, transport is particularly critical, as we have a huge rural hinterland in the area.

“We had someone us our transport recently who was living locally, in a rural area, who had to go to St James’ Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

“He was driving down to Ashford getting a bus as far as Bray and then to Dublin. He was exhausted by all of it. Someone convinced him to get in touch with us and, he was so appreciative of the service because it gave him his day back.

“It’s those people that you love to reach, people who perhaps don’t know that Rathdrum Cancer Support is here, and who could hugely benefit from our support services.

“We also have access to people who are qualified in the areas of counselling and support, small space, but will have the ability for one-to-one sessions, which will be developed over time. It’s small steps for us at the moment.

“Rathdrum Cancer Support is a service based in the community, for the community, and it is open to everyone. We’re here to serve the people, so please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

For more information about Rathdrum Cancer Support and its services visit www.rathdrumcancersupport.com