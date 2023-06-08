Work begins on Wicklow’s Devil's Glen to restore native woodland

The beautiful surroundings of the Devil's Glen was the location chosen to celebrate national biodiversity week, with a hike organised on Friday, May 19 ahead of work to enhance the trails over the summer.

The Devil’s Glen is a popular forest walking destination in Wicklow that dates back to the last Ice Age, when melt waters from the ice sheets created a valley and formed a gorge. Declan Little, Ecological Lead at Coillte Nature, led a group along the Waterfall Loop Walk, highlighting the significance of this unique woodland.

Part of the Devil’s Glen forest is characterised as native woodland and includes habitats of Old Sessile Oak woods with tree species such as oak, birch and holly. Regeneration of these native species however is under threat from invasive, non-native shrubs such as cherry laurel, pheasant berry, rhododendron and dogwood, as well as extensive grazing from the local deer population.

As part of its management of forests for nature and biodiversity, Coillte is planning works to help support the long-term survival of native woodland species in the area.

Some 135 hectares at the Devil’s Glen has been identified as a priority area for these works. They will help improve the overall conditions of the native woodland, including extending its cover and increasing the proportion of native species throughout. This will also involve managing invasive species and reducing the impact of deer grazing.

The result is expected to enhance the overall biodiversity of the Devil’s Glen forest to promote wildlife and nature conservation and to create a more vibrant woodland area to be enjoyed by visitors.

“The restoration of Devil's Glen is an exciting and challenging project and we expect to restore and expand the old and ancient oak-dominated woodland present especially along the Vartry river,” said Mr Little. “We are also working closely with Inland Fisheries Ireland to enhance the river, which supports important and unique east coast sea trout populations.”

The works will begin in summer of this year and will run up until 2028.

Visitors who wish to follow the trails are asked to heed any safety signage on site or instructions from staff while the works are ongoing.