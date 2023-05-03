Wide-ranging questions on crime asked at Wicklow Joint Policing Committee meeting

Superintendent Rory Sherriff, Helen Purcell (Senior Executive Wicklow County Council), Detective Inspector Seamus Ryan, Emer O'Gorman (CEO Wicklow County Council) Gerry Walsh (Chairman of the JPC), Lorraine Gallagher (Director of Services Wicklow County Council) Inspector Michelle Byrne and Chief Superintendent Dereck Hughes at the Public JPC meeting in the Arklow Bay Hotel.

QUESTIONS regarding issues such as community policing, e-scooters, drug debt intimidation and anti-social behaviour were raised at a public meeting of Wicklow County Council Joint Policing Committee in the Arklow Bay Hotel on Wednesday evening.

The purpose of the JPC is to provide a forum where the Local Authority, Senior Garda Officers, Public Representatives and Community Representatives can consult, discuss and make recommendations on matters affecting the policing of their area.

Cllr Gerry Walsh, Chair of Wicklow County Council Joint Policing Committee, welcomed and thanked all present for taking the time to attend the meeting and for their engagement during a lengthy questions and answers session.

Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes gave a short presentation and welcomed questions from the floor. He noted the importance of community engagement and encouraged the public to report incidents to the Gardaí.

During the questions and answers session issues raised related to community policing, community engagement, e-scooters, drug trends, drug services, drug debt intimidation, bicycles on footpaths, lighting and anti-social behaviour on the Wexford Road and the new Garda Diversionary project for Arklow.

Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes, Detective Inspector Seamus Ryan, Superintendent Rory Sheriff, Inspector Michelle Byrne and Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Emer O’Gorman, provided comprehensive responses to all questions raised.

Attendees also paid tribute to the Community Gardaí in Arklow and recently retired Superintendent Declan McCarthy, who provide an excellent service to their local communities in County Wicklow.

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, thanked everyone for their attendance and engagement adding that public JPC meetings were an excellent example of community, Gardaí and the Council working together through a collective approach to the benefit of all members of our local communities.