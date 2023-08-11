Wicklow’s world-class makers on display during August Craft Month

‘Tales for Tadpoles’ in Bray will host a workshop about the Japanese art of origami on Thursday, August 24, as part of August Craft Month.

Wicklow will host a series of eclectic and exciting events showcasing local craft makers this month as part of the ‘August Craft Month’ celebrations.

Saluting the vibrant local craft scene, visitors will have the chance to experience demonstrations, exhibitions and workshops across a variety of crafts right on their doorstep, as well as supporting local Wicklow makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

Local makers Karen Allison, Sophie Nicol, Jenni Kilgallon and Ruth Keating will be involved in the celebrations and events this year.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector and, with over 400 events on offer across the island, provides the perfect excuse to hit the road for a craft-inspired adventure or staycation.

Among this year’s diverse events, on Thursday, August 24, ‘Tales for Tadpoles’ in Bray will host a workshop about the Japanese art of origami with Ruth Keating.

These tiny creations will brighten your home and make perfect gifts for family and friends. The Japanese love to give tiny, adorable gifts when they visit friends, and kawaii (cute) culture is a way of life for many.

In this 90-minute workshop, attendees will learn to fold and shape colourful papers using the Japanese art of origami, so they can create a selection of creations to bring home again and again.

Paper and materials will be provided, as well as coffee, tea, hot chocolate and treats. Tickets for the event are €36.

For more information and to see the list of events taking place across Wicklow, visit augustcraftmonth.org

