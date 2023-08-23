Wicklow’s Vartry lakes set the scene for Lakers 10K run – with new option for walkers

For any runners considering going off-trail for the first time and taking part in a very rewarding 10K for a great cause, then the Lakers Annual Roundwood Reservoir 10K Run, which takes place on Saturday, September 9, is well worth considering and there are still places available.

The route takes you around the stunning Vartry trails – which are for the most part quite flat – through pine forests and with beautiful views across the lakes.

There is the addition this year of a walking option if running isn’t your thing, which can be a more sociable way of getting around with a group of friends.

Gráinne Clarke, who is in charge of Fundraising and Communications at Lakers, said it is a hugely popular event and the numbers have been growing each year.

"The trail itself is absolutely stunning,” she said. “And to run around it is beautiful. It’s a good one for a beginner but it’s also good for someone who is training and wants to have a good day out and a bit of craic as well. It’s more relaxed, more casual. And there’s a free BBQ.”

"This is the first year where we have a walking category,” she added. “Usually, we have some people who start off with a bit of a jog and then walk the rest of it. So this year we have an official walking category. Last year, 189 people took part and was the first one back after Covid, so we are hoping the numbers go up this year.”

Gráinne said these events are “vitally important” to the running of the charity, which was founded in 1989 by a group of parents in Bray who had children with an intellectual disability and who saw a real need to fill a social, sporting and developmental gap. It now has over 400 members and offers over 60 activities per week for those aged five to 70 years old.

"The money goes towards the running of classes for our members so it’s really important. We mainly rely on fundraising to get the classes up and running. We have 64 classes a week but these will be going up again in September with options for every age group. And we are open six days a week, so it's really full on.”

The 10K Roundwood Reservoir trail run will take you around the stunning Vartry Reservoir in Roundwood, and will culminate in a free BBQ and prize-giving event after the race. Registration is €20 and you can sign up at lakers.ie until noon on Friday September 8. Sign in for the event will take place from 8.30am at the Roundwood Parish Hall and the run sets off at 10.30am. You can also get your T-shirt online, with a brand-new design for 2023, for €10.

For those who do wish to go out and compete, you may be up against some stiff competition. Last year’s winners were Robin Mooney for the men and Shauna Moran for the women, coming in at a fairly spritely 35 minutes 52 seconds and 41 minutes and 7 seconds, respectively.