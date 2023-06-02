Wicklow's 'Stop Smoking' services highlighted on World No Tobacco Day

Shane Lee, HSE Community Healthcare East Sláintecare Healthy Communities Coordinator with Deirdre Fitzgerald and Kelly Gormley from St Columcille’s Hospital Healthy Ireland Committee at a QUIT information stand in St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown.

To mark World No Tobacco Day on May 31, HSE Community Healthcare East’s Health Promotion and Improvement Team hosted several information stands across various HSE locations in Wicklow.

HSE staff and members of the public could drop by to find out more about the HSE’s free stop-smoking service, as well as information on how to access free Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRT) to support their quit attempt.

In 2022, almost one in five people in Ireland smoked (Healthy Ireland, 2022), with the prevalence of smoking remaining at 18 per cent and has not declined since 2019.

The Health Promotion and Improvement team, part of the Health and Wellbeing Division in HSE Community Healthcare East, runs Stop Smoking Clinics across Wicklow to support people to quit smoking and stay quit.

The service aims to help people in a friendly non-judgemental way to set their quit date, successfully quit, develop coping strategies and support the person to stay quit for good.

Outlining the supports available to Wicklow residents, Kirk St Lewis, Tobacco Lead, HSE Community Healthcare East said: “Our team of Stop Smoking Advisors have clinics across the region in the Integrated Care Hub Bray, Wicklow Primary Care Centre, and Arklow Primary Care Centre.

“We provide support in-person and over the phone. We’re delighted to now provide access to free nicotine replacement therapies to support you to quit smoking. “

Rosanna (60) attends the clinic in Wicklow and has been tobacco-free for two months. She said, “I feel fantastic! My skin feels fresher and my nails are no longer discoloured.”

Elizabeth (64), a HSE staff member who also attended the Wicklow clinic and quit one year ago, said: “I feel so much better. My chest, walking, voice … everything. I feel wonderful and I am very proud of myself!”

The Health Promotion and Improvement team are delighted to share that access to free nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) is also available through these local stop-smoking clinics as part of a package of supports on offer to people who quit smoking through the service.

NRT are licensed medicines that safely give you lower levels of nicotine to help you get through cravings and withdrawal symptoms and can double your chances of quitting for good.

In a one-to-one session, which can be delivered face-to-face or over the phone, the Stop Smoking Advisor will assess your nicotine addiction, identify your reasons for quitting, discuss your best options for NRT and create a personal plan to help you quit smoking for good.

If you join the HSE stop smoking programme your local advisor will arrange for you to access NRT through your GP or your nearest participating pharmacy. Your advisor will keep in touch with you weekly for the first six weeks after you quit and periodically for up to 12 months to help and support you throughout your quit journey.