Wicklow’s population continues to rise as average age increases in tandem

The population of Co Wicklow increased by nine per cent between 2016-22 with an additional 13,426 people living in the county at the end of that six-year period. According to the results of the 2022 Census, Wicklow was home to 155,851 people compared to 142,425 in the 2016 Census.

For context, this increase is higher than the national rate of eight per cent which saw the overall population of Ireland rise from 4,761,865 to 5,149,139. Wicklow residents were also older than the national average with an average age of 39.1 compared to 38.8 nationwide.

In 2016 the average age in Wicklow was 37.2 while nationally it was 37.4.

The number of people aged 65 and over continues to grow too. This age group increased by 27 per cent to 23,661 in Wicklow, and by 22 per cent to 776,315 at a national level since 2016.

There were 32,254 children aged 15 and under in Wicklow in April 2022.

Of Wicklow’s population, 79,287 were female and 76,564 were male, which means there were 97 males for every 100 females. In Ireland overall there were 2,604,590 females and 2,544,549 males or 98 males for every 100 females.

One area in which Wicklow is lower than the national average is in the number of non-Irish citizens residing in the county as of April 2002. This cohort accounted for nine per cent of the county’s population in the Census compared to a figure of 12 per cent nationally.

We are also experiencing a decrease in our overall wellbeing with 85 per cent of people in Wicklow stating their health was good or very good in 2022 compared with 89 per cent in 2016.

In better news the number of Irish speakers in Wicklow has increased from 49,955 in 2016 to 56,012 last year. Within this figure 1,580 said they spoke Irish daily while 3,216 spoke Irish weekly. Nationally, 1,873,997 people stated they were able to speak Irish, with 71,968 speaking Irish daily and 115,065 speaking it weekly.

In terms of employment there has been an increase of 17 per cent (9,837 people) in the numbers of those in full-time work in the past six years, a total of 68,971 people. Of those workers, 25,839 people worked from home at least one day a week in 2022. This represented 37 per cent of the workforce. The national figure was 32 per cent.

The number of people owning their own home in Wicklow was 71 per cent with 24 per cent renting. Nationally 66 per cent of people own their own home with 28 per cent of people renting.