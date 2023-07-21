Wicklow’s O’Sheas Corner and Brass Fox shortlisted in Bar of the Year awards

TWO Wicklow town establishments are the only public houses in the Garden County shortlisted for the upcoming Bar of the Year awards.

After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, the esteemed panel of judges handpicked the top contenders from all over Ireland.

O’Sheas Corner has been nominated in three different categories and is in the running for the award for best newcomer and best bar to watch a match, with its spacious surroundings and comfortable and welcoming setting impressing the judges. Anthony Byrne of O’Sheas Corner has also been shortlisted for the bar manager of the year award.

Meanwhile the Brass Fox has been shortlisted in the tourist bar of the year category, impressing visitors to Wicklow town from far and wide.

The award winners will be announced at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday, August 21. All of the finalists have been entered into the People’s Choice Award, voted by the public.

You can cast your vote by visiting the website baroftheyear.ie.