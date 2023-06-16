Wicklow’s new Biodiversity Officer shares Amazonian past and future vision
As Wicklow County Council’s new Biodiversity Officer Laura Kehoe starts her newly-created role, she talks to Reporter David Medcalf about her work out in the field in places ranging from the Amazon to British Columbia, and why conservation action is required from all of us
David MedcalfWicklow People
Your reporter arrived early in Arklow for his interview with Wicklow’s freshly appointed biodiversity officer, Laura Kehoe. She had advised beforehand that otters have been seen recently in the marshes adjacent to the Bay Hotel.