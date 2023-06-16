Wicklow’s new Biodiversity Officer shares Amazonian past and future vision

As Wicklow County Council’s new Biodiversity Officer Laura Kehoe starts her newly-created role, she talks to Reporter David Medcalf about her work out in the field in places ranging from the Amazon to British Columbia, and why conservation action is required from all of us

Wicklow County Council Biodiversity Officer Laura Kehoe. Photos: Michael Kelly

David Medcalf Wicklow People Today at 08:00